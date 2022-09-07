By the Numbers: WNBA legend Sue Bird retires

Associated Press

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is headed to the 10-day injured list, the latest health-related setback for a banged-up team trying to hang onto first place in the AL East. Rizzo is hampered by headaches the Yankees think are related to an epidural injection he received to alleviate lower back pain. “I don't think it's anything back-related now,” manager Aaron Boone said after Tuesday night's scheduled game against Minnesota was postponed because of rain.