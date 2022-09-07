By the Numbers: WNBA legend Sue Bird retires
A look at the numbers behind WNBA legend Sue Bird's career as the four-time champion retires after almost two decades on the court.
The finality of the situation finally hitting Sue Bird and the thousands that showed up hoping to see her career continue for at least 40 more minutes. Chelsea Gray was simply too good, sending the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA Finals by beating the Seattle Storm 97-92 in Game 4 of their WNBA playoffs semifinal series Tuesday night. It brought an end to Bird’s illustrious career.
A'ja Wilson earned WNBA MVP honors for the second time in her young career Wednesday. The 26-year-old Las Vegas Aces forward received 31 of 56 first-place votes from a media panel. Seattle forward Breanna Stewart was second, garnering 23 first-place votes and finishing 32 points behind Wilson, who had 478 points.
