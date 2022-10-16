By the numbers: Where Michigan football ranks statistically after Week 7

Michigan football really enhanced a lot of its numbers when it comes to statistical rankings coming out of Week 7.

In nearly every defensive category, the Wolverines rank in the top 10 now, while the offense continues to see its numbers creep up everywhere but in the pass game. The corollary to rushing for 418 yards against Penn State on Saturday is that the Nittany Lions dropped some 50 spots from No. 5 in the country in rush defense, too.

Now that the Wolverines are 7-0, here is where they rank in every major statistical category, ranging from offensive stats, defensive stats, and special teams categories.

Offense

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank Stat Scoring offense 7 42.7 ppg Rushing offense 9 241.71 ypg Passing offense 76 231.9 ypg Total offense 22 473.6 ypg Long scrimmage plays 17 6 (50+ yds) 3rd down conversions 16 49.4% conv. First downs 25 24.9/gm Sacks allowed 33 9 sacks allowed Tackles for loss allowed 43 31 TFL allowed

Defense

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank Stat Scoring defense 5 12.1 ppg Rushing defense 6 85.86 ypg Passing defense 9 164.1 ypg Total defense 4 250 ypg Sacks 4 24 sacks Tackles for loss 35 43 TFL Opponent 3rd down conversions 24 31.25% conv. Opponent long scrimmage plays 31 2 (50+ yds) Turnover margin 36 +0.43

Special teams

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank Stat Field goals 46 81.3% Kicking 30 63.82 yds Punting 10 45.89 yds Kick returns 105 17.8 yds/ret Punt returns 47 9.76 yds/ret Opponent kick returns 15 16.11 yds/ret Opponent punt returns 23 3.4 ypr

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire