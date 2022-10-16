By the numbers: Where Michigan football ranks statistically after Week 7
Michigan football really enhanced a lot of its numbers when it comes to statistical rankings coming out of Week 7.
In nearly every defensive category, the Wolverines rank in the top 10 now, while the offense continues to see its numbers creep up everywhere but in the pass game. The corollary to rushing for 418 yards against Penn State on Saturday is that the Nittany Lions dropped some 50 spots from No. 5 in the country in rush defense, too.
Now that the Wolverines are 7-0, here is where they rank in every major statistical category, ranging from offensive stats, defensive stats, and special teams categories.
Offense
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Rank
Stat
Scoring offense
7
42.7 ppg
Rushing offense
9
241.71 ypg
Passing offense
76
231.9 ypg
Total offense
22
473.6 ypg
Long scrimmage plays
17
6 (50+ yds)
3rd down conversions
16
49.4% conv.
First downs
25
24.9/gm
Sacks allowed
33
9 sacks allowed
Tackles for loss allowed
43
31 TFL allowed
Defense
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Rank
Stat
Scoring defense
5
12.1 ppg
Rushing defense
6
85.86 ypg
Passing defense
9
164.1 ypg
Total defense
4
250 ypg
Sacks
4
24 sacks
Tackles for loss
35
43 TFL
Opponent 3rd down conversions
24
31.25% conv.
Opponent long scrimmage plays
31
2 (50+ yds)
Turnover margin
36
+0.43
Special teams
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Rank
Stat
Field goals
46
81.3%
Kicking
30
63.82 yds
Punting
10
45.89 yds
Kick returns
105
17.8 yds/ret
Punt returns
47
9.76 yds/ret
Opponent kick returns
15
16.11 yds/ret
Opponent punt returns
23
3.4 ypr