By the numbers: Where Michigan football ranks statistically across CFB after Week 6
Michigan football was the first team to become bowl eligible in the 2022 season, and there’s a lot to like, and a few things to improve upon.
Now three weeks into Big Ten play, the Wolverines rank amongst the top of all teams in college football in most important statistics, with one of the top offenses in the country, defenses, and special teams-wise, as well. The game at Indiana didn’t see the maize and blue improve in some categories, but assuredly, the total defense, run defense, and sack numbers helped propel the team. Same can also be said offensively, with another solid game on the ground, while J.J. McCarthy threw 304 yards, topping 300 for the first time in his career.
As we move on to Week 7, here is where Michigan football ranks statistically in all major categories among all teams in college football.
Offense
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Rank
Stat
Scoring offense
7
43 ppg
Rushing offense
20
212.33 ypg
Passing offense
69
246.3 ypg
Total offense
29
458.7 ypg
Long scrimmage plays
36
4 (50+ yds)
3rd down conversions
34
45.45% conv.
First downs
24
24.3/gm
Sacks allowed
34
8 sacks allowed
Tackles for loss allowed
25
24 TFL allowed
Defense
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Rank
Stat
Scoring defense
5
11.3 ppg
Rushing defense
7
81.67 ypg
Passing defense
11
165.3 ypg
Total defense
5
247 ypg
Sacks
4
22 sacks
Tackles for loss
30
39 TFL
Opponent 3rd down conversions
26
30.95% conv.
Opponent long scrimmage plays
12
1 (50+ yds)
Turnover margin
27
+0.67
Special teams
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Rank
Stat
Field goals
60
75%
Kicking
21
64.21 yds
Punting
13
45.89 yds
Kick returns
96
18.13 yds/ret
Punt returns
34
10.3 yds/ret
Opponent kick returns
32
17.6 yds/ret
Opponent punt returns
21
3.4 ypr