By the numbers: Where Michigan football ranks statistically across CFB after Week 6

Isaiah Hole
·2 min read

Michigan football was the first team to become bowl eligible in the 2022 season, and there’s a lot to like, and a few things to improve upon.

Now three weeks into Big Ten play, the Wolverines rank amongst the top of all teams in college football in most important statistics, with one of the top offenses in the country, defenses, and special teams-wise, as well. The game at Indiana didn’t see the maize and blue improve in some categories, but assuredly, the total defense, run defense, and sack numbers helped propel the team. Same can also be said offensively, with another solid game on the ground, while J.J. McCarthy threw 304 yards, topping 300 for the first time in his career.

As we move on to Week 7, here is where Michigan football ranks statistically in all major categories among all teams in college football.

Offense

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank

Stat

Scoring offense

7

43 ppg

Rushing offense

20

212.33 ypg

Passing offense

69

246.3 ypg

Total offense

29

458.7 ypg

Long scrimmage plays

36

4 (50+ yds)

3rd down conversions

34

45.45% conv.

First downs

24

24.3/gm

Sacks allowed

34

8 sacks allowed

Tackles for loss allowed

25

24 TFL allowed

 

Defense

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank

Stat

Scoring defense

5

11.3 ppg

Rushing defense

7

81.67 ypg

Passing defense

11

165.3 ypg

Total defense

5

247 ypg

Sacks

4

22 sacks

Tackles for loss

30

39 TFL

Opponent 3rd down conversions

26

30.95% conv.

Opponent long scrimmage plays

12

1 (50+ yds)

Turnover margin

27

+0.67

 

Special teams

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank

Stat

Field goals

60

75%

Kicking

21

64.21 yds

Punting

13

45.89 yds

Kick returns

96

18.13 yds/ret

Punt returns

34

10.3 yds/ret

Opponent kick returns

32

17.6 yds/ret

Opponent punt returns

21

3.4 ypr

 

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

