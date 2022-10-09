By the numbers: Where Michigan football ranks statistically across CFB after Week 6

Michigan football was the first team to become bowl eligible in the 2022 season, and there’s a lot to like, and a few things to improve upon.

Now three weeks into Big Ten play, the Wolverines rank amongst the top of all teams in college football in most important statistics, with one of the top offenses in the country, defenses, and special teams-wise, as well. The game at Indiana didn’t see the maize and blue improve in some categories, but assuredly, the total defense, run defense, and sack numbers helped propel the team. Same can also be said offensively, with another solid game on the ground, while J.J. McCarthy threw 304 yards, topping 300 for the first time in his career.

As we move on to Week 7, here is where Michigan football ranks statistically in all major categories among all teams in college football.

Offense

Rank Stat Scoring offense 7 43 ppg Rushing offense 20 212.33 ypg Passing offense 69 246.3 ypg Total offense 29 458.7 ypg Long scrimmage plays 36 4 (50+ yds) 3rd down conversions 34 45.45% conv. First downs 24 24.3/gm Sacks allowed 34 8 sacks allowed Tackles for loss allowed 25 24 TFL allowed

Defense

Rank Stat Scoring defense 5 11.3 ppg Rushing defense 7 81.67 ypg Passing defense 11 165.3 ypg Total defense 5 247 ypg Sacks 4 22 sacks Tackles for loss 30 39 TFL Opponent 3rd down conversions 26 30.95% conv. Opponent long scrimmage plays 12 1 (50+ yds) Turnover margin 27 +0.67

Special teams

Rank Stat Field goals 60 75% Kicking 21 64.21 yds Punting 13 45.89 yds Kick returns 96 18.13 yds/ret Punt returns 34 10.3 yds/ret Opponent kick returns 32 17.6 yds/ret Opponent punt returns 21 3.4 ypr

