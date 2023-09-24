Numbers were good: Arkansas’ skill guys earn major marks as Players of the Game

Things were far from perfect for the Arkansas football team on Saturday night.

And the Razorbacks still nearly beat the No. 12 team in the country at night in the Bayou.

Arkansas ultimately fell to LSU, 34-31, after the Tigers made a field goal with five seconds left. But for a team – and a fan base – that needed a big pick-me-up after a loss in Week 3 to Brigham Young, Saturday provided it.

Offensively, Arkansas had its best game of the season…barring penalties. KJ Jefferson proved he is no worse than the second best quarterback in the league. Luke Hasz, as a freshman, may be the best tight end. The Hogs have weapons at wide receiver and Rashod Dubinion is Rocket Sanders lite.

Plenty of good. Just a bit of bad.

Here are the Hogs’ Players of the Game in Week 4.

Offense: KJ Jeffeson (E. Wayne)

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson 1 throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jefferson was 21 of 31 passing for 289 yards with three touchdowns. He had two interceptions, too, though one came on a Hail Mary at the end of the game.

Offense: Luke Hasz (Oxford, Andrews)

Hasz broke out in a big way. The freshman caught six balls for 116 yards and two scores.

Offense: Rashod Dubinion (Goodson)

Dubinion didn’t find the end zone, but 78 yards on 15 carries against a salty defense is nothing to sneeze at.

Defense: Linebacker Jaheim Thomas (E. Wayne, Goodson)

At some point the national media is going to have to get a photograph of Thomas in a Hogs uniform. All he did was have another 13 tackles for Arkansas.

Defense: Cornerback Dwight McGlothern (Oxford, Andrews)

McGlothern intercepted his second pass of the season in the first half and finished with three tackles.

