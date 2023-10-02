By The Numbers Week 4: Cowboys pass-run balance restored

When a team like the Cowboys hands Bill Belichick, an expected Hall of Fame coach, the biggest loss of his career, you better believe it’s newsworthy.

For the better part of two decades Belichick has widely been regarded as the top head coach in the NFL. He’s the only coach to have won six Super Bowls and with 299 career wins, he ranks third all-time.

Since Tom Brady departed the greater Boston area, success had been harder to come by for the 71-year-old coach. Yet the NFL’s ultimate strategist and legendary defensive mind has found a way to always keep things close. Until, of course, he met up with the Cowboys in Week 4.

With the final score of 38-3, the Cowboys bested New England by 35 points, topping the previous record of 31-points set back in 2003. It spoke to Dallas’ dominance on both sides of the ball and reestablished the Cowboys as a top-3 powerhouse in the NFC.

14

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

There was growing concern the Cowboys were being reckless with their new lead back in 2023.

Entering the game, Tony Pollard led the NFL in rushing attempts and touches. It was an enormous workload for a player who’d barely exceeded part-time work status at any point in his career.

But the Cowboys resisted the urge to lean on their one proven RB. They used him early and tapered him off as the lead began to widen, limiting him to 14 touches on the game. Even when Rico Dowdle fell to injury, they resisted the temptation to go back to Pollard to close out the game.

25%

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys entered Week 4 with the red zone on their minds. Three weeks in, they ranked near the bottom of the league so they hoped to get back on track against the Patriots. After going just 1-for-4, 25%, they seemingly moved in the wrong direction.

With a percentage of 71.43%, the Cowboys led in the NFL in touchdown success inside the red zone for 2022. In 2023, they sit at 30th in the league. Only Houston and New Orleans are worse inside the 20.

They did manage to end on a high note. Their last jaunt into the crimson portion of the field handed them that illusive payday they’d been looking for. Hunter Luepke picked up six taking a three-yard run into the end zone on 3rd-and-goal. Perhaps he’s the piece they’ve been searching for?

1.1

Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Deuce Vaughn, the Cowboys draft-day, feel-good story and diminutive fan favorite, has had some tough sledding since he entered the NFL. On Sunday against New England, it continued, with Vaughn gaining just nine yards on eight carries to produce a 1.1 yards/carry average.

An injury to Dowdle sadly miscast Vaughn into the closer role late in the game. With box counts loaded and rushing intentions clear, the deck was clearly stacked against Vaughn.

But the benefits he offered Dallas cannot be found in the stat sheet and that’s taking some of the workload off of Pollard’s shoulders.

9-11

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The stat sheet will show Micah Parsons failed to get a single sack and he only logged one tackle for loss and two total tackles, but to anyone watching the game, Parsons was a play-wrecker.

#Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons had 10 pressures and 10 hurries on 27 pass-rush snaps in Week 4, according to @PFF. Just a dominating performance despite not recording a sack. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 2, 2023

Per Next Gen Stats, No. 11 collected nine pressures in Week 4 (Pro Football Focus gave him 10 pressures). He now leads the NFL with 29 on the season and ranks No. 1 in pressure rate, positive rush rate, average pressure probability and average peak pressure probability.

Parsons currently ranks No. 4 in PFF Edge grades coming in behind Nick Bosa, teammate DeMarcus Lawrence and Myles Garrett and is rightfully a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

15%

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Mike McCarthy was only three games into his tenure as play-caller in Dallas, but he was already feeling the heat for his run-pass balance.

The Cowboys entered Week 4 extremely run-heavy, ranking in the NFL’s bottom half in early-down pass frequency. For a team that was only running the ball with a 43.8% success rate, that behavior seemed inexcusable.

On Sunday against the Patriots, Dallas shifted to a more balanced approach. They passed the ball 15% over expected when adjusting for win probability.

Big leads early in games have led to an improper run-pass balance in Dallas. But in Wk4 the Cowboys shifted in the right direction, going 15% pass over expected when adjusting win probability. A good sign they have their priorities right. pic.twitter.com/GmUpqSumit — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) October 2, 2023

This is good news for a team that’s far more efficient passing than they are rushing. And it’s a sign the run heavy numbers from early in the season were based on quick early leads and a suspect pass protection unit and not a philosophical belief.

