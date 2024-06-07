Numbers for UNC basketball freshmen revealed

The 2024 basketball recruiting class for the North Carolina Tar Heels is the future of the program, featuring three recruits including two five-star players.

And as they prepare for the upcoming season, the trio have officially arrived on campus. Ian Jackson, Drake Powell, and James Brown have all moved in on campus in preparation for the Summer, officially joining the program.

With the players moved in, we now have an idea of what numbers the trio will wear for the upcoming season.

Powell told Inside Carolina that he will wear No. 9, a rarity for the Tar Heels and a number that hasn’t been worn since 1945. The forward didn’t have a specific reason why he picked that number but will roll with it for his career.

As for Jackson, he revealed on his Instagram story that he is wearing No. 11 as you could see a sticky note with his name and number on it.

Brown will take Elliot Cadeau’s old number, two, after the guard changed to No. 3 this offseason.

With Summer camps beginning this month, we will get to see the freshman class on campus and on the court. From there, it will be a wait until October for practices to prepare for the upcoming season.

