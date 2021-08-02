By the numbers: Top 10 single-game passing outputs in Penn State Nittany Lions history

College football has seen the offensive schemes transform in favor of the passing game over the past couple of decades, and Penn State has been catching up to that trend. It should come as no surprise that the list if Penn State’s all-time single-game passing records has been significantly reshaped over the past 10 years, and Sean Clifford aims to keep rewriting the record book this upcoming season.

Prior to 2010, Penn State’s list of 300-yard passing games was up to 14 total games. Penn State will enter the 2021 season with 42 300-yard passing games in program history, and odds are fairly good the Nittany Lions could come close to 50 by the end of the season.

Clifford enters his third season as Penn State’s starting quarterback and he already owns three 300-yard games in program history, including one in the top 10 in program history.

Penn State still has just one 400-yard passing game in program history. That belongs to Christian Hackenberg, who passed for a school-record 454 yards in a season-opening victory against UCF in Ireland in 2014. The North American single-game passing record for Penn State still belongs to Zack Mills, who came one yard shy of the first 400-yard mark in school history back in 2002 against Iowa.

As for the school’s all-time passing leader, Trace McSorley? He’s had his share of 300-yard games during his time in Happy Valley. McSorley passed for 300 yards 10 times.

Here is a look at Penn State’s top 10 single-game passing yardage leaders in program history.

Mike McQueary, 366 yards vs. Pitt (1997)

Quarterback Mike McQueary #9 of Penn State sets to throw a pass during the Nittany Lions 34-17 win over Pittsburgh University at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport

Christian Hackenberg, 371 yards vs. Boston College (2014)

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg (14) drops back to pass against the Boston College Eagles during the first quarter in the 2014 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Trace McSorley, 376 yards vs. Michigan State (2016)

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley (9) scrambles out of the pocket as Michigan State Spartans defensive end Demetrius Cooper (98) defends during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions won 45-12. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Robinson, 379 yards vs. Wisconsin (2003)

Quarterback Michael Robinson #12 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball during the 72nd Fed Ex Orange Bowl against the Florida State Seminoles at Dolphins Stadium on January 3, 2005 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Penn State defeated Florida State 26-23 in triple overtime. (Photo by: Doug Benc/Getty Images)

Trace McSorley, 381 yards vs. Michigan State (2017)

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley (9) takes the snap of the ball from offensive lineman Connor McGovern (66) during the second half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Trace McSorley, 384 yards vs. Wisconsin (2016)

Trace McSorley #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions passes the ball in the first quarter of the Big Ten Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Matt McGloin, 395 yards vs. Indiana (2012)

Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin (11) throws a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Indiana in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Sean Clifford, 398 yards vs. Maryland (2019)

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) passes against Maryland linebacker Isaiah Davis (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Zack Mills, 399 yards vs. Iowa (2002)

Two Penn State linemen look on as three Iowa defenders hit quarterback Zack Mills #7 of Iowa on September 28, 2002 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. Iowa defeated Penn State in overtime 42-35. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Christian Hackenberg, 454 yards vs. UCF (2014)

Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg throws downfield during the Nittany Lions' 26-24 victory over the UCF Knights at Croke Park Stadium on Saturday, August 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Daily Record/Sunday News, Jason Plotkin)

