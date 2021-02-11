By the numbers: Thunder take Lakers to overtime for second game in a row

Somewhere, Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti is probably smiling.

The Thunder played well on Wednesday. Really well. They took the Los Angeles Lakers to overtime for the second game in a row and absolutely could have — maybe even should have — won. Instead, LeBron James hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with about 20 seconds left in regulation and then Wesley Matthews hit a 3 with 42 seconds left in overtime to take the lead. The Thunder couldn’t get off a final shot and lost 114-113.

“These ones sting because you want to come away with a win when you put that sort of effort forward,” head coach Mark Daigneault said. “But we’re focused on progress and these are certainly games that we continue show progress and we continue strength our muscles competitively as a team.”

Even without guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City once again played a strong second game of a mini-series. If Monday’s overtime loss to the Lakers had been their best showing of the season, which I wrote after the game that one could argue it was, the Wednesday game exceeded that performance.

Four Thunder players scored at least 15 points, including guard Hamidou Diallo, who has now reached double-digits in 11 games in a row.

Center Al Horford continues to look revived, scoring 25 points, dishing eight assists, grabbing eight rebounds and getting four steals.

James continues to be ageless, though. The Lakers star played more than 40 minutes for the third game in a row and finished with 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Los Angeles eclipsed the Thunder.

Here are some numbers that define the game:

37

The Thunder got off to a hot start, scoring 37 points in the first quarter. They grabbed a quick 8-2 lead and then built the deficit up to double-digits within seven minutes. Kenrich Williams was stellar from the get-go, scoring 11 points in the first quarter. James only had three points in the frame. The Lakers scored 23 in all and Oklahoma City took a 14-point lead into the second quarter. "That's been an emphasis in the previous games," Williams said. "We want to come out and, in like the first five minutes, be the first ones to hit."

20

Oklahoma City continued to build upon this lead in the second quarter. Horford hit a 3 for the first bucket of the frame, and then Darius Miller hit another on the next possession to drive the lead all the way up to 20 points less than 15 minutes into the game. It was the largest lead by either team all night. The Lakers turned it on shortly after the Thunder's lead ballooned, though. Los Angeles went on an 8-0 run midway through the quarter to decrease the deficit down to 10. It was eventually cut to single digits, but Diallo scored four points in the final 3.2 seconds to get the lead back up to 10 at the half.

1

The Thunder's offense sputtered in the third quarter. They were only able to muster 17 points, which would often be damning against a team like Los Angeles. But they held the Lakers to 23 and a large part was thanks to the lack of fouls. Los Angeles only attempted one free throw in the entire frame. Center Marc Gasol picked up an and-one, and that was it. From either team, actually -- the only two OKC free throws were by Hamidou Diallo, and he missed them both. With the sheer volume of Lakers free throws throughout the game, this discipline in the third was impressive. Outside the third quarter, the Lakers were 19-for-23 from the charity stripe. During, they took and made just one. The Thunder, by contrast, only attempted 14. They made 12.

43

Forty-three minutes into the game, almost exactly on the dot, the Los Angeles Lakers took their first lead of the game. After outscoring the Thunder by six in the third quarter, the Lakers held even with OKC over the first half of the fourth quarter before putting on a 7-0 run. Markieff Morris drained a 3, Kyle Kuzma made a 2 and James hit one from behind the arc. Lu Dort and Horford quickly tied the game back up, and the two teams played even for the remainder of regulation. Dort hit an and-one with 43 seconds left to take a 103-102 lead and then Horford made a pair of free throws to extend that, but James hit a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds to play. Dort's 3-pointer that would have won the game bounced off the iron, and they went to overtime for the second game in a row -- for the Lakers, the third game in a row.

3

In the overtime period, the Thunder had three turnovers and couldn't cleanly inbound the ball on the final play. Three isn't an absurd amount, but after committing only 10 over the four regulation quarters, three in five minutes was a lot. In total, the Lakers scored 13 points off Thunder turnovers. Oklahoma City forced 17 turnovers and scored 16 points off them. On that final possession, Daigneault said he had told his team that if they got the rebound, to try to create a play in transition before he called a timeout. When Williams grabbed the defensive board with five seconds left, Daigneault thought it was "worth exploring the fastbreak." "By the time we got the ball and Darius (Bazley) had it, I thought there were (four) guys behind him," Daigneault said. "I didn't think we were going to get anything good there. ... I was hoping to maybe get Hami on the run or get it in to Al." Unfortunately for the Thunder, Bazley had dribbled, so they didn't get to advance the ball. They couldn't inbound the pass cleanly and didn't get a halfcourt heave up in time. Ball game.

32

There's something about not playing with a traditional playmaking guard that actually helps the Thunder pick up more assists. On Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Thunder tied their season high of 28 assists even without Gilgeous-Alexander. OKC surpassed that on Wednesday, accumulating 32 assists. The game was run through the bigs. Horford's eight assists led the team, and Mike Muscala was second with seven. "When you’re without a guy like Shai, and without primary ballhandlers, you gotta do it with the team," Daigneault said. "I think 32 assists is indicative of us doing that tonight." Five of the eight Thunder players who appeared finished with at least four assists.

24

Kenrich Williams, the offensive weapon? He has broken out on that end of the floor over the past week. After coming two points shy of a career-high on Feb. 3 against the Houston Rockets, Williams broke his previous best of 21 by scoring 24 on Wednesday. He did it incredibly efficiently, going 11-for-14 from the floor and making a pair of 3-pointers. Williams played his usual role of strong defense and energy, but he also provided an offense spark where needed. "He's a guy that just continues to figure it out, to play better," Horford said. "He's a team guy. If he needs to get stops, he's going to defend, he's going to get stops. If he needs to shoot the corner 3, if he needs to handle the ball, whatever you need from him."

25.7

The two teams were awful from behind the arc. Oklahoma City shot 7-for-31, a 22.6% clip. Luckily for the Thunder, the Lakers were only marginally better, making 10 of 35 attempts, 28.6% of their looks. OKC and L.A. combined for a 25.7% shooting percentage from deep. Williams and Miller both went 2-for-3, but they were the only Thunder players to make multiple 3-pointers. Dort continues to struggle from behind the arc, as he finished 0-for-5, as did Muscala. Similarly, only two Lakers hit multiple 3-pointers, but their percentages were low: James was 3-for-9 and Matthews was 3-for-8. Both of them hit timely looks, though -- James' 3 in the fourth tied the game and Matthews' 3 in overtime ended up winning it.

210

The Thunder attempted 210 field goals in their two games against the Lakers. Sure, the extra five minutes per matchup accounts for the sheer quantity, but even without overtime, these games would have been among the most field goals OKC attempted all season. As it stands, the Thunder's 110 attempts on Monday is the most they've taken this season and the 100 on Wednesday is the third-most. In regulation on Wednesday, OKC took 93 shots, which would have been the fourth-most instead of the third. In regulation on Monday, the Thunder attempted 102. The only game in which they've shot more this year was the 105 field goal attempts in the overtime win against the Chicago Bulls. So whatever's going on with this eight-man, zero-point-guard unit, it's creating looks. The Thunder shot 47% from the field Wednesday. "When we're playing with that much purpose on offense and pace, it keeps the defense on their toes," Horford said.

