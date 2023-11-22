By the numbers: Texas plays one final home game against Texas Tech

It’s the final game of the regular season, and the No. 7 Texas Longhorns are playing at home under the lights in front of a passionate fanbase.

Texas hasn’t reached 10 wins in over a decade, and the Longhorns can win even more. The Big 12 Championship Game isn’t set yet, but a win on Friday will secure Texas’ spot, their first since 2018.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have a disappointing 6-5 record despite high preseason expectations but have played better football as of late, winning three in a row.

The Red Raiders will travel to Austin for the final meeting between the two teams as Big 12 Conference members on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT. Here’s a comparison of both teams so far this season.

Total offense

Texas: 454 total yards per game

Texas Tech: 404 total yards per game

Total yards allowed

Texas: 337 total yards allowed per game

Texas Tech: 382 total yards allowed per game

Points per game

Texas: 33 points per game

Texas Tech: 29 points per game

Points allowed per game

Texas: 18 points allowed per game

Texas Tech: 24 points allowed per game

Passing yards

Texas: 276 passing yards per game

Texas Tech: 233 passing yards per game

Passing yards allowed

Texas: 254 passing yards allowed per game

Texas Tech: 227 passing yards allowed per game

Rushing yards

Texas: 178 rushing yards per game

Texas Tech: 171 rushing yards per game

Rushing yards allowed

Texas: 83 rushing yards allowed per game

Texas Tech: 156 rushing yards allowed per game

Time of possesion

Texas: 30:56 per game

Texas Tech: 28:29 per game

3rd down conversions

Texas: 54-147 (37%)

Texas Tech: 65-163 (40%)

4th down conversions

Texas: 16-26 (62%)

Texas Tech: 22-34 (65%)

