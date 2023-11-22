By the numbers: Texas plays one final home game against Texas Tech
It’s the final game of the regular season, and the No. 7 Texas Longhorns are playing at home under the lights in front of a passionate fanbase.
Texas hasn’t reached 10 wins in over a decade, and the Longhorns can win even more. The Big 12 Championship Game isn’t set yet, but a win on Friday will secure Texas’ spot, their first since 2018.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have a disappointing 6-5 record despite high preseason expectations but have played better football as of late, winning three in a row.
The Red Raiders will travel to Austin for the final meeting between the two teams as Big 12 Conference members on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT. Here’s a comparison of both teams so far this season.
Total offense
Texas: 454 total yards per game
Texas Tech: 404 total yards per game
Total yards allowed
Texas: 337 total yards allowed per game
Texas Tech: 382 total yards allowed per game
Points per game
Texas: 33 points per game
Texas Tech: 29 points per game
Points allowed per game
Texas: 18 points allowed per game
Texas Tech: 24 points allowed per game
Passing yards
Texas: 276 passing yards per game
Texas Tech: 233 passing yards per game
Passing yards allowed
Texas: 254 passing yards allowed per game
Texas Tech: 227 passing yards allowed per game
Rushing yards
Texas: 178 rushing yards per game
Texas Tech: 171 rushing yards per game
Rushing yards allowed
Texas: 83 rushing yards allowed per game
Texas Tech: 156 rushing yards allowed per game
Time of possesion
Texas: 30:56 per game
Texas Tech: 28:29 per game
3rd down conversions
Texas: 54-147 (37%)
Texas Tech: 65-163 (40%)
4th down conversions
Texas: 16-26 (62%)
Texas Tech: 22-34 (65%)