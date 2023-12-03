By the numbers: Texas outgains Oklahoma State in every category to clinch CFP berth

In head coach Steve Sarkisian’s third season, he won a Big 12 Championship and clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff for the Texas Longhorns.

Many fans initially doubted Sark’s leadership abilities at Texas. However, he has silenced his critics and now stands only two wins away from bringing the Longhorns their fifth National Championship, their first since 2005.

On Saturday, Texas dominated Oklahoma State 49-21 to win the Big 12 Championship and outgained the Cowboys in every category.

Quinn Ewers was dialed in, breaking the record for the most passing yards in the Big 12 Championship game previously held by Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Sam Bradford. The Texas defense held the Big 12 offensive player of the year, Ollie Gordon, to just 34 rushing yards and 2.6 yards per carry.

It was complete domination by the Longhorns in every phase, and now have nearly a month to get healthy for the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl.

Here are the final numbers in Texas’ Big 12 Championship game victory.

Total yards

Texas: 662 total yards

Oklahoma State: 281

Passing yards

Texas: 464

Oklahoma State: 250

Rushing yards

Texas: 198

Oklahoma State: 31

Red zone attempts

Texas: 5-5

Oklahoma State: 3-3

3rd down efficiency

Texas: 10-16

Oklahoma State: 3-10

4th down efficiency

Texas: 2-2

Oklahoma State: 1-1

Penalties

Texas: 6-67

Oklahoma State: 3-24

Time of possession

Texas: 40:06

Oklahoma State: 19:54

