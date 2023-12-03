By the numbers: Texas outgains Oklahoma State in every category to clinch CFP berth
In head coach Steve Sarkisian’s third season, he won a Big 12 Championship and clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff for the Texas Longhorns.
Many fans initially doubted Sark’s leadership abilities at Texas. However, he has silenced his critics and now stands only two wins away from bringing the Longhorns their fifth National Championship, their first since 2005.
On Saturday, Texas dominated Oklahoma State 49-21 to win the Big 12 Championship and outgained the Cowboys in every category.
Quinn Ewers was dialed in, breaking the record for the most passing yards in the Big 12 Championship game previously held by Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Sam Bradford. The Texas defense held the Big 12 offensive player of the year, Ollie Gordon, to just 34 rushing yards and 2.6 yards per carry.
It was complete domination by the Longhorns in every phase, and now have nearly a month to get healthy for the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl.
Here are the final numbers in Texas’ Big 12 Championship game victory.
Total yards
Texas: 662 total yards
Oklahoma State: 281
Passing yards
Texas: 464
Oklahoma State: 250
Rushing yards
Texas: 198
Oklahoma State: 31
Red zone attempts
Texas: 5-5
Oklahoma State: 3-3
3rd down efficiency
Texas: 10-16
Oklahoma State: 3-10
4th down efficiency
Texas: 2-2
Oklahoma State: 1-1
Penalties
Texas: 6-67
Oklahoma State: 3-24
Time of possession
Texas: 40:06
Oklahoma State: 19:54