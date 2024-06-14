Numbers show that USC football roster turnover remains substantial

Want to get a sense of how much the USC football roster has changed from its 2023 iteration? A round number — ending in zero — often serves to underscore the point, and that’s the case in 2024 for the Trojans and Lincoln Riley. This program, under Riley, has consistently sent multiple dozens of players out the door in the transfer portal. This offseason is no exception.

On3 Sports notes that USC has had 30 players leave the program in the transfer portal in this offseason cycle, placing the Trojans among the programs with the most roster-spot changes in the Football Bowl Subdivision. USC has had to weed out weak points in its rosters, and to a certain extent, the transfer portal activity you have seen has been encouraged. However, that’s far from the full story. USC has had some clearly unwanted transfer portal departures. Isaiah Raikes would be front and center in this regard. It remains to be seen just how much this roster churn is improving the program. There’s more to be said about this subject, but the 30-player portal tally is impossible to ignore.

Most transfers OUT during the 2023-24 College Football Transfer Portal window➡️https://t.co/UMRbxTdpbs pic.twitter.com/NufBCDYYNJ — On3 (@On3sports) June 14, 2024

