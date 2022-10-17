Numbers show Corey Davis has been clutch for Jets in 2022

If you’ve watched Jets wide receiver Corey Davis over the past few weeks and felt like every catch he had made has been a big one, you’d be absolutely right.

Among all receivers with at least 15 receptions this season, Davis holds the highest percentage of catches that have gone for either a first down or a touchdown. An incredible 89.5 percent (17/19) of Davis’ catches this season have been either a first down or a touchdown.

89.5% of all catches by Corey Davis this season have either gone for a first down or a touchdown 🤯 That's the highest percentage in the NFL (min 15 receptions) pic.twitter.com/B7EZ7pyuqz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 17, 2022

Davis is certainly far from the top of the list in terms of total first-down catches — he’s tied for 21st with half of Cooper Kupp’s league-leading 34 — but he’s showing that when Zach Wilson throws him the football, he can trust that Davis is going to do something good with the football.

The Jets also spread the ball around, especially for how much they throw the football in total. New York has attempted the fifth-most passes n the league through six weeks at 232. Only the Cardinals (256), Colts (253), Buccaneers (247) and Bills (246) have thrown more than the Jets through Sunday’s games. Six Jets have at least 20 targets and four Jets have at least 30 targets. Elijah Moore is just about there, with 29.

All this is to say Davis’ numbers could be higher if they wanted to be, but the Jets get plenty of receivers involved. But if they need a first down or a big play, lately, it’s been No. 84 getting it done. His 17 first-down catches lead the Jets, followed by 15 for Garrett Wilson and 11 for Moore.

Davis also leads the Jets in plays of at least 20 receiving yards with five. Wilson and Moore have three each, followed by Breece Hall and Tyler Conklin with two. We all remember the touchdown that kicked off the comeback against the Browns in Week 2.

Bottom line, Corey Davis is pretty darn good and is a key reason the Jets are 4-2.

