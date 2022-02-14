By the Numbers: Rams win Super Bowl
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
A look at the significant stats behind the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl 56 win.
A look at the significant stats behind the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl 56 win.
The Rams already had the NFL's crown-jewel stadium and a star-filled roster, but their Super Bowl win establishes their championship legacy in L.A.
Not a good look for the NFL.
What was he thinking?
Richard Sherman weighed in on the Matthew Stafford Pro Football Hall of Fame debate, answering the question on the Rams QB with a resounding no.
If Carson Wentz is truly on the trading block, here are six potential destinations for the Colts QB.
YouTuber Brian Sutterer, MD analyzed Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr's knee injury which he sustained during the Super Bowl LVI game.
Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend, Dani Johnson, in the middle of the field at SoFi Stadium. She said yes!
Ja’Marr Chase summed up an entire city's thoughts.
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Our latest version based on needs, rumors, and what appear to be the right picks - along with other options - for each spot.
The Bengals won the turnover battle by two on Sunday. And yet it's pretty clear why they didn't take better advantage of it.
Eric Weddle says he is done playing professional football after helping the Rams win the Super Bowl. He said he also tore his pectoral in the victory.
One of Matthew Stafford's biggest plays of the game was actually a no-look pass to Cooper Kupp, which looks incredible from this angle
It sure sounds like Michaels will be anywhere but an NBC booth next season.
With the Super Bowl in the books, Thor Nystrom is ready to drop his first mock draft of the process (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
A new report suggests that the #Chiefs and Eric Bieniemy could be heading for a split.
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp won the Super Bowl LVI MVP award. It’s hard to argue that he didn’t deserve it. However, it’s fair to wonder whether Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald deserved it more. This post isn’t about debating Kupp vs. Donald or Donald vs. Kupp. It’s about a voting process that needs to be [more]
Photos of celebrities in attendace for Super Bowl LVI featuring the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals
Sean McVay and the Rams went crazy in the locker room celebrating their Super Bowl win
Hang this iconic photo of Matthew Stafford in the Louvre.
The Rams got to see the other side of a non-call in a big game. Unlike the Saints in the NFC Championship Game in 2018, the Rams ended up with the win, though. The Rams got to Super Bowl LII when officials failed to flag Nickell Robey-Coleman for an obvious pass interference penalty. On Sunday, [more]