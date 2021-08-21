By the numbers: How quarterbacks have fared under Ed Orgeron

Over the years under Ed Orgeron, there have been several notable quarterbacks to suit up for him. Not exactly murderer’s row, but Joe Burrow certainly proved his worth during the 2019 season.

His first tenure as head coach from 2005-07 with the Mississippi Rebels, but that string of quarterbacks was anything but spectacular. A large part of the reason Orgeron went 10-25 and 3-21 in SEC play during that three-year span. It wouldn’t be until the 2013 season he would get another crack as a head coach.

In that one interim season following the firing of Lane Kiffin, Orgeron went 6-2. The same eight-game record he would eventually have as the interim at LSU following the Les Miles firing. At USC he would have an eventual NFL quarterback Cody Kessler under center.

At LSU, we have seen Danny Etling, Joe Burrow, Myles Brennan, TJ Finley, and finally Max Johnson. While Orgeron is a defensive coach, he still has to put his players into a position to be successful. A season-by-season look at how the quarterbacks have fared for the current Tigers head coach.

2005: Ole Miss Rebels

(AP Photo/Jim Lytle)

Season Stats

Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs Micheal Spurlock 11 53.2 1,703 6.4 7-9 Ethan Flatt 4 58.2 511 6.5 2-5 Robert Lane 9 40.9 79 3.6 0-4

2006: Ole Miss Rebels

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Season Stats

Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs Brent Schaeffer 12 47.1 1,442 5.9 9-10 Seth Adams 6 54.8 177 5.7 0-0

2007: Ole Miss Rebels

Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs Seth Adams 11 54.9 1,979 6.7 12-16 Brent Schaefer 6 37.6 578 6.2 5-4

2013: USC Trojans (Interim)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs Cody Kessler 14 65.4 2,968 8.2 20-7 Max Wittek 5 53.8 212 8.2 0-1

2016: LSU Tigers (Interim)

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs Danny Etling 11 59.5 2,123 7.9 11-5 Brandon Harris 2 52.0 139 5.6 1-2

2017: LSU Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs Danny Etling 13 60.0 2,463 9.8 16-2 Myles Brennan 6 68.3 182 7.6 1-2

2018: LSU Tigers

Joe Burrow LSU Tigers

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs Joe Burrow 13 57.8 2,894 7.9 16-5 Myles Brennan 1 66.7 65 10.8 0-0

2019: LSU Tigers

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs Joe Burrow 15 76.3 5,671 10.8 60-6 Myles Brennan 8 60.0 353 8.8 1-1

2020: LSU Tigers

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Season Stats

Quarterback Games Comp % Yards YPA TD-INTs Max Johnson 6 58.7 1,069 7.1 8-1 TJ Finley 5 57.1 941 6.7 5-5 Myles Brennan 3 60.3 1,112 8.5 11-3

