By the numbers: How quarterbacks have fared under Ed Orgeron
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Over the years under Ed Orgeron, there have been several notable quarterbacks to suit up for him. Not exactly murderer’s row, but Joe Burrow certainly proved his worth during the 2019 season.
His first tenure as head coach from 2005-07 with the Mississippi Rebels, but that string of quarterbacks was anything but spectacular. A large part of the reason Orgeron went 10-25 and 3-21 in SEC play during that three-year span. It wouldn’t be until the 2013 season he would get another crack as a head coach.
In that one interim season following the firing of Lane Kiffin, Orgeron went 6-2. The same eight-game record he would eventually have as the interim at LSU following the Les Miles firing. At USC he would have an eventual NFL quarterback Cody Kessler under center.
At LSU, we have seen Danny Etling, Joe Burrow, Myles Brennan, TJ Finley, and finally Max Johnson. While Orgeron is a defensive coach, he still has to put his players into a position to be successful. A season-by-season look at how the quarterbacks have fared for the current Tigers head coach.
2005: Ole Miss Rebels
(AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Season Stats
Quarterback
Games
Comp %
Yards
YPA
TD-INTs
Micheal Spurlock
11
53.2
1,703
6.4
7-9
Ethan Flatt
4
58.2
511
6.5
2-5
Robert Lane
9
40.9
79
3.6
0-4
2006: Ole Miss Rebels
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Season Stats
Quarterback
Games
Comp %
Yards
YPA
TD-INTs
Brent Schaeffer
12
47.1
1,442
5.9
9-10
Seth Adams
6
54.8
177
5.7
0-0
2007: Ole Miss Rebels
Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports
Season Stats
Quarterback
Games
Comp %
Yards
YPA
TD-INTs
Seth Adams
11
54.9
1,979
6.7
12-16
Brent Schaefer
6
37.6
578
6.2
5-4
2013: USC Trojans (Interim)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Season Stats
Quarterback
Games
Comp %
Yards
YPA
TD-INTs
Cody Kessler
14
65.4
2,968
8.2
20-7
Max Wittek
5
53.8
212
8.2
0-1
2016: LSU Tigers (Interim)
Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Season Stats
Quarterback
Games
Comp %
Yards
YPA
TD-INTs
Danny Etling
11
59.5
2,123
7.9
11-5
Brandon Harris
2
52.0
139
5.6
1-2
2017: LSU Tigers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Season Stats
Quarterback
Games
Comp %
Yards
YPA
TD-INTs
Danny Etling
13
60.0
2,463
9.8
16-2
Myles Brennan
6
68.3
182
7.6
1-2
2018: LSU Tigers
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Season Stats
Quarterback
Games
Comp %
Yards
YPA
TD-INTs
Joe Burrow
13
57.8
2,894
7.9
16-5
Myles Brennan
1
66.7
65
10.8
0-0
2019: LSU Tigers
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Season Stats
Quarterback
Games
Comp %
Yards
YPA
TD-INTs
Joe Burrow
15
76.3
5,671
10.8
60-6
Myles Brennan
8
60.0
353
8.8
1-1
2020: LSU Tigers
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Season Stats
Quarterback
Games
Comp %
Yards
YPA
TD-INTs
Max Johnson
6
58.7
1,069
7.1
8-1
TJ Finley
5
57.1
941
6.7
5-5
Myles Brennan
3
60.3
1,112
8.5
11-3
1
1