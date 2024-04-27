Numbers prove Browns’ new guard Zak Zinter is a brick wall

With their third round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns went north of the state border to land Michigan offensive guard Zak Zinter.

While he broke his tibia at the end of the Wolverines’ regular season win over the Ohio State Buckeyes (where new teammate Michael Hall Jr. reigns from), Zinter was nothing but consistently dominant when on the field. And the numbers back it up.

According to PFF, Zinter has played 677 pass-blocking snaps since 2022 and has allowed just 14 quarterback pressures and only two sacks in that time frame. These are the kind of numbers the Browns are hoping Zinter brings south with him as he travels from Ann Arbor to Cleveland.

He will have the luxury of not needing to see the field right away and the privilege to learn behind two of the best in the business in Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.

Did the Browns land a gem?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire