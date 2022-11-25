By the Numbers: Oklahoma travels to Lubbock to face Texas Tech
The Oklahoma Sooners’ defense has been trending in a positive direction for about a month now. Though their performance against Baylor wasn’t all that impressive, the Bears’ offense was aided by three interceptions and several short fields on their way to 38 points and the win.
On defense, Oklahoma played well against Iowa State, West Virginia, and Oklahoma State, and the Sooners will need them to play well again on Saturday night if they want to come out of Lubbock with a win.
The Sooners hold a 23-6 edge in the historical matchup and have won 10 in a row dating back to 2012.
Unlike previous years, this Texas Tech team has had a revolving door at quarterback with Donovan Smith, Behren Morton, and Tyler Shough each getting starts. Shough has recently stepped in to start at quarterback with an injury. Shough was named the starter in the preseason, but injuries led to Smith taking over before Joey McGuire inserted Morton into the lineup.
Back healthy, the Red Raiders have gone back to Shough, who’s expected to start for Tech this Saturday night in Norman.
Oklahoma’s had more stability at the quarterback position, but over the last month, Dillon Gabriel has struggled to find consistency. Over the last four games, Gabriel’s completing just 57.8% of his passes for 214.5 passing yards per game, and has thrown five touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also rushed for 37 yards per game and two touchdowns during that stretch, but he’ll have to find more efficiency throwing the football than he has in the last month.
The Sooners need their starting quarterback to rebound from the final three quarters against Oklahoma State, where he was just 6 of 22.
On paper, this looks like a fairly even matchup, but let’s take a look at the two sides in our weekly “By the Numbers” preview.
Total Offense
Oklahoma: 22th (454 yards per game)
Texas Tech: 27th (446.8 yards per game)
Edge: Push
Passing Offense
Oklahoma: 58th (236.8 yards per game)
Completion Percentage: 66th (61%)
Texas Tech: 14th (295.8 yards per game)
Completion Percentage: 64th (61.3%)
Edge: Texas Tech
Rushing Offense
Oklahoma: 13th (217.2 yards per game at 5 yards per carry)
Texas Tech: 69th (151 yards per game at 3.8 yards per carry)
Edge: Oklahoma
Scoring Offense
Oklahoma: 31 ppg (46th)
Texas Tech: 32.5 ppg (40th)
Edge: Push
PFF Offense Rank
Oklahoma: 25th
Texas Tech: 92nd
Edge: Oklahoma
Total Defense
Oklahoma: 437 yards per game at 5.5 yards per play (112th)
Texas Tech: 391.1 yards per game at 5.6 yards per play (80th)
Edge: Texas Tech
Pass Defense
Oklahoma: 245.6 yards per game (96th)
Completion Percentage Allowed: 61.2 (80th)
Texas Tech: 228.6 yards per game (74th)
Completion Percentage Allowed: 57.6 (34th)
Edge: Texas Tech
Run Defense
Oklahoma: 191.4 (114th)
Yards Per Carry Allowed: 4.5 (96th)
Oklahoma State: 162.5 (82nd)
Yards Per Carry Allowed: 4.2 (77th)
Edge: Texas Tech
Scoring Defense
Oklahoma: 27.6 ppg (84th)
Texas Tech: 27.8 ppg (88th)
Edge: Push
PFF Defense Rank
Oklahoma: 82nd
Texas Tech: 67th
Edge: Texas Tech
Sacks Per Game
Oklahoma: 2.27 (T-54th)
Texas Tech: 2.36 (T-46th)
Edge: Push
Sacks Allowed
Oklahoma: 2 (T-59th)
Texas Tech: 3.45 (T-122nd)
Edge: Oklahoma
Third Down Offense
Oklahoma: 40th (40%)
Texas Tech: 96th (36%)
Edge: Oklahoma
Third Down Defense
Oklahoma: 81st (40.2%)
Texas Tech: 65th (38.6%)
Edge: Texas Tech
Turnover Differential Per Game
Oklahoma: +0.45 (T-30th)
Texas Tech: -0.64 (T-113th)
Edge: Oklahoma
