By the Numbers: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

The Oklahoma Sooners get set to take on the Kent State Golden Flashes, a team coming off a 45-20 loss to the Washington Huskies.

Oklahoma looks to build upon their dominating week one win over UTEP,

Much like last week, this is one of those games that could get out of hand quickly if the Sooners can execute their game plan.

Kent State allowed Washington quarterback Michael Pennix Jr. to throw for 345 yards and four touchdowns while completing 66.7% of his passes. The Golden Flashes didn’t have an answer for the Huskies’ offensive attack.

Last week, Dillon Gabriel didn’t have huge numbers, but he didn’t need to. That could all change this week as the Sooners wide receiver group will be too much for the Kent State secondary. Kent State was particularly vulnerable down the sidelines on corner routes out of the slot. That could mean a huge game for Marvin Mims.

Here’s how the two teams stack up statistically heading into week two.

Total Offense

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws during the first half against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma: 492 yards (38th)

Kent State: 340 yards (98th)

Edge: Oklahoma

Passing Offense

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) and Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma: 233 yards (t-66th)

Kent State: 193 yards (t-91st)

Edge: Oklahoma

Rushing Offense

Oklahoma’s Eric Gray (0) runs after catching the ball during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma: 259 yards (t-26th)

Kent State: 147 yards (t-70th)

Edge: Oklahoma

Scoring Offense

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Marcus Major (24) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma: 45 ppg (t-27th)

Kent State: 20 ppg (t-100th)

Edge: Oklahoma

PFF Offense Rank

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby talks with Dillon Gabriel (8) before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma: 24

Kent State: 109

Edge: Oklahoma

Total Defense

Oklahoma defensive lineman Reggie Grimes (14) celebrates after sacking UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison, bottom, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma: 316 yards allowed (50th)

Kent State: 525 yards allowed (120th)

Edge: Oklahoma

Pass Defense

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman (5) in action during the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma: 288 yards allowed (88th)

Kent State: 393 yards allowed (127th)

Edge: Oklahoma

Run Defense

Oklahoma’s Jeffery Johnson (77) celebrates during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Oklahoma won 45-13. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma: 28 yards allowed (6th)

Kent State: 132 yards allowed (t-71st)

Edge: Oklahoma

Scoring Defense

Oklahoma’s David Ugwoegbu (2) celebrates after a play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma: 13 ppg allowed (t-37th)

Kent State: 45 ppg allowed (t-119)

Edge: Oklahoma

PFF Defense Rank

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables looks on during the first quarter against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma: 49th

Kent State: 111th

Edge: Oklahoma

