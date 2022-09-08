By the Numbers: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
The Oklahoma Sooners get set to take on the Kent State Golden Flashes, a team coming off a 45-20 loss to the Washington Huskies.
Oklahoma looks to build upon their dominating week one win over UTEP,
Much like last week, this is one of those games that could get out of hand quickly if the Sooners can execute their game plan.
Kent State allowed Washington quarterback Michael Pennix Jr. to throw for 345 yards and four touchdowns while completing 66.7% of his passes. The Golden Flashes didn’t have an answer for the Huskies’ offensive attack.
Last week, Dillon Gabriel didn’t have huge numbers, but he didn’t need to. That could all change this week as the Sooners wide receiver group will be too much for the Kent State secondary. Kent State was particularly vulnerable down the sidelines on corner routes out of the slot. That could mean a huge game for Marvin Mims.
Here’s how the two teams stack up statistically heading into week two.
Total Offense
Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws during the first half against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma: 492 yards (38th)
Kent State: 340 yards (98th)
Edge: Oklahoma
Passing Offense
Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) and Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma: 233 yards (t-66th)
Kent State: 193 yards (t-91st)
Edge: Oklahoma
Rushing Offense
Oklahoma’s Eric Gray (0) runs after catching the ball during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman
Oklahoma: 259 yards (t-26th)
Kent State: 147 yards (t-70th)
Edge: Oklahoma
Scoring Offense
Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Marcus Major (24) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma: 45 ppg (t-27th)
Kent State: 20 ppg (t-100th)
Edge: Oklahoma
PFF Offense Rank
Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby talks with Dillon Gabriel (8) before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman
Oklahoma: 24
Kent State: 109
Edge: Oklahoma
Total Defense
Oklahoma defensive lineman Reggie Grimes (14) celebrates after sacking UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison, bottom, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Oklahoma: 316 yards allowed (50th)
Kent State: 525 yards allowed (120th)
Edge: Oklahoma
Pass Defense
Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman (5) in action during the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma: 288 yards allowed (88th)
Kent State: 393 yards allowed (127th)
Edge: Oklahoma
Run Defense
Oklahoma’s Jeffery Johnson (77) celebrates during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Oklahoma won 45-13. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman
Oklahoma: 28 yards allowed (6th)
Kent State: 132 yards allowed (t-71st)
Edge: Oklahoma
Scoring Defense
Oklahoma’s David Ugwoegbu (2) celebrates after a play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman
Oklahoma: 13 ppg allowed (t-37th)
Kent State: 45 ppg allowed (t-119)
Edge: Oklahoma
PFF Defense Rank
Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables looks on during the first quarter against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma: 49th
Kent State: 111th
Edge: Oklahoma
