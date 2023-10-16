By the numbers: No. 8 Texas Longhorns at Houston Cougars
After Week 7’s slate of games, the Texas Longhorns moved up one spot to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 Poll.
Texas will face the Houston Cougars next, one of the new teams that joined the Big 12 conference this past summer.
Houston currently holds a record of 3-3 with losses to Rice, TCU, and Texas Tech. The Cougars are off to a slow start in their inaugural Big 12 season, going 1-2 in conference play thus far.
After their first loss to the Oklahoma Sooners two weeks ago, the Longhorns are fresh off their bye week and hoping to regain confidence when they play the Cougars in Houston.
Ahead of the Saturday matchup, here are the overall numbers comparing both teams.
Points per game
Texas: 35 points per game
Houston: 29.7 points per game
Points allowed per game
Texas: 16.3 points allowed per game
Houston: 31.3 points allowed per game
Total yards per game
Texas: 486.5 yards per game
Houston: 410.5 yards per game
Passing yards per game
Texas: 300.7 passing yards per game
Houston: 276.3 passing yards per game
Rushing yards per game
Texas: 185.8 rushing yards per game
Houston: 134.2 rushing yards per game
Total yards allowed per game
Texas: 323.3 total yards allowed per game
Houston: 429.2 total yards allowed per game
Passing yards allowed per game
Texas: 211 passing yards allowed per game
Houston: 267 passing yards allowed per game
Rushing yards allowed per game
Texas: 112.3 rushing yards allowed per game
Houston: 162.2 rushing yards allowed per game
Strength of schedule
Texas: 2nd of 133
Houston: 51st of 133
Strength of record
Texas: 3rd of 133
Houston: 85th of 133