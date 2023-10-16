By the numbers: No. 8 Texas Longhorns at Houston Cougars

After Week 7’s slate of games, the Texas Longhorns moved up one spot to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Texas will face the Houston Cougars next, one of the new teams that joined the Big 12 conference this past summer.

Houston currently holds a record of 3-3 with losses to Rice, TCU, and Texas Tech. The Cougars are off to a slow start in their inaugural Big 12 season, going 1-2 in conference play thus far.

After their first loss to the Oklahoma Sooners two weeks ago, the Longhorns are fresh off their bye week and hoping to regain confidence when they play the Cougars in Houston.

Ahead of the Saturday matchup, here are the overall numbers comparing both teams.

Points per game

Texas: 35 points per game

Houston: 29.7 points per game

Points allowed per game

Texas: 16.3 points allowed per game

Houston: 31.3 points allowed per game

Total yards per game

Texas: 486.5 yards per game

Houston: 410.5 yards per game

Passing yards per game

Texas: 300.7 passing yards per game

Houston: 276.3 passing yards per game

Rushing yards per game

Texas: 185.8 rushing yards per game

Houston: 134.2 rushing yards per game

Total yards allowed per game

Texas: 323.3 total yards allowed per game

Houston: 429.2 total yards allowed per game

Passing yards allowed per game

Texas: 211 passing yards allowed per game

Houston: 267 passing yards allowed per game

Rushing yards allowed per game

Texas: 112.3 rushing yards allowed per game

Houston: 162.2 rushing yards allowed per game

Strength of schedule

Texas: 2nd of 133

Houston: 51st of 133

Strength of record

Texas: 3rd of 133

Houston: 85th of 133

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire