By the numbers: No. 7 Texas routs BYU in stellar performance by the defense

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns didn’t allow a touchdown all game against BYU. No matter who you are playing that is a big deal.

Before Saturday’s matchup, BYU was averaging over 26 points per game. The Longhorns held their opponent to two field goals, credited to defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s adjustments from last week’s near disaster of a finish vs Houston.

Sure, there are things you can criticize Texas for during the game, but what matters is they won. With disappointing finishes from Longhorns teams in previous years, going into November with a 7-1 record is something we can all be happy with.

Here are the final numbers in Saturday’s vital conference win vs BYU.

Total yards

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas: 354 total yards

BYU: 292 total yards

Passing yards

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas: 170 passing yards

BYU: 197 passing yards

Rushing yards

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas: 184 rushing yards

BYU: 95 rushing yards

First downs

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas: 16

BYU: 17

3rd and 4th down efficiency

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Texas: 6 for 13

BYU: 5 for 17

Penalties

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas: 6-40

BYU: 3-20

Turnovers

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas: 2

BYU: 3

Time of possession

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas: 26:54

BYU: 33:06

