By the numbers: No. 7 Texas routs BYU in stellar performance by the defense
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns didn’t allow a touchdown all game against BYU. No matter who you are playing that is a big deal.
Before Saturday’s matchup, BYU was averaging over 26 points per game. The Longhorns held their opponent to two field goals, credited to defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s adjustments from last week’s near disaster of a finish vs Houston.
Sure, there are things you can criticize Texas for during the game, but what matters is they won. With disappointing finishes from Longhorns teams in previous years, going into November with a 7-1 record is something we can all be happy with.
Here are the final numbers in Saturday’s vital conference win vs BYU.
Total yards
Texas: 354 total yards
BYU: 292 total yards
Passing yards
Texas: 170 passing yards
BYU: 197 passing yards
Rushing yards
Texas: 184 rushing yards
BYU: 95 rushing yards
First downs
Texas: 16
BYU: 17
3rd and 4th down efficiency
Texas: 6 for 13
BYU: 5 for 17
Penalties
Texas: 6-40
BYU: 3-20
Turnovers
Texas: 2
BYU: 3
Time of possession
Texas: 26:54
BYU: 33:06