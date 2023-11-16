By the numbers: No. 7 Texas at Iowa State

The season is quickly coming to an end, with the No. 7 Texas traveling to Ames, Iowa, for their final road game of the year against Iowa State.

Before the season began, the Longhorns hoped to at least end up in the conference championship game. After all, it’s Steve Sarkisian’s third year as the head coach of Texas and his team needed to take the next step.

Texas has a chance to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship game with a victory on Saturday and will be one step closer to a shot at the College Football Playoff.

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, winning out doesn’t guarantee a shot in the playoff. Texas will need help from other teams to advance, but they must focus on one week at a time and hope the dominoes fall in the right place.

Here are the numbers comparing Texas and Iowa State this season.

Total yards

Texas: 459 total yards per game

Iowa State: 348 total yards per game

Points per game

Texas: 34 points per game

Iowa State: 26 points per game

Passing yards per game

Texas: 276 passing yards per game

Iowa State: 219 passing yards per game

Rushing yards per game

Texas: 184 rushing yards per game

Iowa State: 129 rushing yards per game

Points allowed per game

Texas: 18 points allowed per game

Iowa State: 20 points allowed per game

Passing yards allowed

Texas: 247 passing yards allowed per game

Iowa State: 204 passing yards allowed per game

Rushing yards allowed

Texas: 90 rushing yards allowed per game

Iowa State: 125 rushing yards allowed per game

3rd down efficiency

Texas: 49-134 (36.57%)

Iowa State: 55-143 (38.46%)

4th down efficiency

Texas: 15-25 (60%)

Iowa State: 9-13 (38.46%)

Record

Texas: 9-1 (6-1)

Iowa State: 6-4 (5-2)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire