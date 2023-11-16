By the numbers: No. 7 Texas at Iowa State
The season is quickly coming to an end, with the No. 7 Texas traveling to Ames, Iowa, for their final road game of the year against Iowa State.
Before the season began, the Longhorns hoped to at least end up in the conference championship game. After all, it’s Steve Sarkisian’s third year as the head coach of Texas and his team needed to take the next step.
Texas has a chance to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship game with a victory on Saturday and will be one step closer to a shot at the College Football Playoff.
Unfortunately for the Longhorns, winning out doesn’t guarantee a shot in the playoff. Texas will need help from other teams to advance, but they must focus on one week at a time and hope the dominoes fall in the right place.
Here are the numbers comparing Texas and Iowa State this season.
Total yards
Texas: 459 total yards per game
Iowa State: 348 total yards per game
Points per game
Texas: 34 points per game
Iowa State: 26 points per game
Passing yards per game
Texas: 276 passing yards per game
Iowa State: 219 passing yards per game
Rushing yards per game
Texas: 184 rushing yards per game
Iowa State: 129 rushing yards per game
Points allowed per game
Texas: 18 points allowed per game
Iowa State: 20 points allowed per game
Passing yards allowed
Texas: 247 passing yards allowed per game
Iowa State: 204 passing yards allowed per game
Rushing yards allowed
Texas: 90 rushing yards allowed per game
Iowa State: 125 rushing yards allowed per game
3rd down efficiency
Texas: 49-134 (36.57%)
Iowa State: 55-143 (38.46%)
4th down efficiency
Texas: 15-25 (60%)
Iowa State: 9-13 (38.46%)
Record
Texas: 9-1 (6-1)
Iowa State: 6-4 (5-2)