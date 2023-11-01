By the numbers: How No. 7 Texas compares to No. 23 Kansas State

On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff committee released their first rankings of the season, placing Texas at No. 7 and Kansas State at No. 23.

The Longhorns will need help from other teams if they want to make the College Football Playoff, but most importantly, they must take it one game at a time.

What stands in Texas’ way is the Kansas State Wildcats. They are an excellent rushing team, averaging 226 yards per game.

Their rushing attack is led by DJ Giddens and Treshaun Ward, combining for nearly 1,200 yards. Quarterbacks Will Howard and Avery Johnson also have accounted for over 530 rushing yards on the year.

The Wildcat’s defense isn’t a pushover, either. KSU allows 16 points per game and 340 yards per game.

As the No. 7 Texas Longhorns prepare to host the No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT, here are the numbers comparing the two teams for the tough conference matchup.

Points per game

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Texas: 35 points per game

Kansas State: 37 points per game

Total offense

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas: 454 total yards per game

Kansas State: 465 total yards per game

Passing yards

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas: 274 passing yards per game

Kansas State: 239 passing yards per game

Rushing yards

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Texas: 180 rushing yards per game

Kansas State: 226 rushing yards per game

Points allowed per game

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas: 16 points allowed per game

Kansas State: 16 points allowed per game

Yards allowed

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas: 328 total yards allowed per game

Kansas State: 344 total yards allowed per game

Passing yards allowed per game

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas: 230 passing yards allowed per game

Kansas State: 234 passing yards allowed per game

Rushing yards allowed per game

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas: 98 rushing yards allowed per game

Kansas State: 109 rushing yards allowed per game

3rd down conversion rate

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas: 43-106 (41%)

Kansas State: 61-111 (55%)

4th down conversion rate

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas: 13-21 (62%)

Kansas State: 4-11 (36%)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire