By the numbers: How No. 7 Texas compares to No. 23 Kansas State
On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff committee released their first rankings of the season, placing Texas at No. 7 and Kansas State at No. 23.
The Longhorns will need help from other teams if they want to make the College Football Playoff, but most importantly, they must take it one game at a time.
What stands in Texas’ way is the Kansas State Wildcats. They are an excellent rushing team, averaging 226 yards per game.
Their rushing attack is led by DJ Giddens and Treshaun Ward, combining for nearly 1,200 yards. Quarterbacks Will Howard and Avery Johnson also have accounted for over 530 rushing yards on the year.
The Wildcat’s defense isn’t a pushover, either. KSU allows 16 points per game and 340 yards per game.
As the No. 7 Texas Longhorns prepare to host the No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT, here are the numbers comparing the two teams for the tough conference matchup.
Points per game
Texas: 35 points per game
Kansas State: 37 points per game
Total offense
Texas: 454 total yards per game
Kansas State: 465 total yards per game
Passing yards
Texas: 274 passing yards per game
Kansas State: 239 passing yards per game
Rushing yards
Texas: 180 rushing yards per game
Kansas State: 226 rushing yards per game
Points allowed per game
Texas: 16 points allowed per game
Kansas State: 16 points allowed per game
Yards allowed
Texas: 328 total yards allowed per game
Kansas State: 344 total yards allowed per game
Passing yards allowed per game
Texas: 230 passing yards allowed per game
Kansas State: 234 passing yards allowed per game
Rushing yards allowed per game
Texas: 98 rushing yards allowed per game
Kansas State: 109 rushing yards allowed per game
3rd down conversion rate
Texas: 43-106 (41%)
Kansas State: 61-111 (55%)
4th down conversion rate
Texas: 13-21 (62%)
Kansas State: 4-11 (36%)