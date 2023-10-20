By the Numbers: No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners vs. UCF Knights
The Oklahoma Sooners were put to the test in their Red River Rivalry win over the Texas Longhorns. It was the first one-score game of the season for Brent Venables’ bunch after playing in a number of tight games last season.
It could have gone either way at the end with the Sooners needing a last-minute drive to pull out the upset win over the Longhorns. Dillon Gabriel was masterful leading Oklahoma down the field in no time at all to get the go-ahead touchdown.
This week, against the UCF Knights, provides another challenge for the Sooners’ defense as they attempt to slow down one of the best rushing teams in the nation.
Where do the Oklahoma Sooners have an edge in their Big 12 showdown? Let’s take a look at this week’s By the Numbers!
Total Offense
Oklahoma: 6th (506 yards per game)
UCF: 4th (516.7 yards per game)
Edge: PUSH
Passing Offense
Oklahoma: 4th (341.2 yards per game)
Completion Percentage: 4th (73.3%)
UCF: 39th (270.3 yards per game)
Completion Percentage: 35th (64.5%)
Edge: Oklahoma
Rushing Offense
Oklahoma: 56th (164.8 yards per game, 4.1 yards per carry)
UCF: 3rd (246.3 yards per game, 6 yards per carry)
Edge: UCF
Scoring Offense
Oklahoma: 45.2 ppg (4th)
UCF: 35 ppg (27th)
Edge: Oklahoma
PFF Offense Rank
Oklahoma
UCF
Offense
17
15
Passing
11
43
Pass Blocking
73
5
Receiving
6
25
Rushing
40
9
Run Blocking
65
27
Total Defense
Oklahoma: 352.8 yards per game, 5 yards per play (53rd)
UCF: 387.2 yards per game, 5.7 yards per play (82nd)
Edge: Oklahoma
Pass Defense
Oklahoma: 239.2 yards per game (87th)
Completion Percentage Allowed: 55.3% (25th)
UCF: 190 yards per game (26th)
Completion Percentage Allowed: 53.5% (4th)
Edge: UCF
Run Defense
Oklahoma: 113.7 (29th)
Yards Per Carry Allowed: 3.3 (27th)
UCF: 197.2 (123rd)
Yards Per Carry Allowed: 4.9 (119th)
Edge: Oklahoma
Scoring Defense
Oklahoma: 14 ppg (t-7th)
UCF: 27.8 ppg (88th)
Edge: Oklahoma
PFF Defense Rank
Oklahoma
UCF
Defense
13
78
Run Defense
8
78
Tackling
28
73
Pass Rush
33
92
Coverage
31
74
Sacks Per Game
Oklahoma: 2.33 (t-56th)
UCF: 2.33 (t-56th)
Edge: PUSH
Sacks Allowed Per Game
Oklahoma: 0.83 per game (t-9th)
UCF: 2.17 (t-78th)
Edge: Oklahoma
Third Down Offense
Oklahoma: 10th (51.9%)
UCF: 13th (50%)
Edge: PUSH
Third Down Defense
Oklahoma: 10th (28.9%)
UCF: t-114th (45.9%)
Edge: Oklahoma
Turnover Differential Per Game
Oklahoma: +1.83 (1st)
UCF: -0.83 (t-118th)
Edge: Oklahoma
Red Zone Offense
Oklahoma: 23rd (90.9%)
UCF: 106th (70.6%)
Edge: Oklahoma
Red Zone Defense
Oklahoma: t-3rd (63.6%)
UCF: t-65th (81.8%)
Edge: Oklahoma
