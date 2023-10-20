By the Numbers: No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners vs. UCF Knights

The Oklahoma Sooners were put to the test in their Red River Rivalry win over the Texas Longhorns. It was the first one-score game of the season for Brent Venables’ bunch after playing in a number of tight games last season.

It could have gone either way at the end with the Sooners needing a last-minute drive to pull out the upset win over the Longhorns. Dillon Gabriel was masterful leading Oklahoma down the field in no time at all to get the go-ahead touchdown.

This week, against the UCF Knights, provides another challenge for the Sooners’ defense as they attempt to slow down one of the best rushing teams in the nation.

Where do the Oklahoma Sooners have an edge in their Big 12 showdown? Let’s take a look at this week’s By the Numbers!

Total Offense

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma: 6th (506 yards per game)

UCF: 4th (516.7 yards per game)

Edge: PUSH

Passing Offense

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma: 4th (341.2 yards per game)

Completion Percentage: 4th (73.3%)

UCF: 39th (270.3 yards per game)

Completion Percentage: 35th (64.5%)

Edge: Oklahoma

Rushing Offense

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma: 56th (164.8 yards per game, 4.1 yards per carry)

UCF: 3rd (246.3 yards per game, 6 yards per carry)

Edge: UCF

Scoring Offense

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma: 45.2 ppg (4th)

UCF: 35 ppg (27th)

Edge: Oklahoma

PFF Offense Rank

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma UCF Offense 17 15 Passing 11 43 Pass Blocking 73 5 Receiving 6 25 Rushing 40 9 Run Blocking 65 27

Total Defense

Nathan Fish, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma: 352.8 yards per game, 5 yards per play (53rd)

UCF: 387.2 yards per game, 5.7 yards per play (82nd)

Edge: Oklahoma

Pass Defense

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma: 239.2 yards per game (87th)

Completion Percentage Allowed: 55.3% (25th)

UCF: 190 yards per game (26th)

Completion Percentage Allowed: 53.5% (4th)

Edge: UCF

Run Defense

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma: 113.7 (29th)

Yards Per Carry Allowed: 3.3 (27th)

UCF: 197.2 (123rd)

Yards Per Carry Allowed: 4.9 (119th)

Edge: Oklahoma

Scoring Defense

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma: 14 ppg (t-7th)

UCF: 27.8 ppg (88th)

Edge: Oklahoma

PFF Defense Rank

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma UCF Defense 13 78 Run Defense 8 78 Tackling 28 73 Pass Rush 33 92 Coverage 31 74

Sacks Per Game

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma: 2.33 (t-56th)

UCF: 2.33 (t-56th)

Edge: PUSH

Sacks Allowed Per Game

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma: 0.83 per game (t-9th)

UCF: 2.17 (t-78th)

Edge: Oklahoma

Third Down Offense

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma: 10th (51.9%)

UCF: 13th (50%)

Edge: PUSH

Third Down Defense

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma: 10th (28.9%)

UCF: t-114th (45.9%)

Edge: Oklahoma

Turnover Differential Per Game

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma: +1.83 (1st)

UCF: -0.83 (t-118th)

Edge: Oklahoma

Red Zone Offense

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma: 23rd (90.9%)

UCF: 106th (70.6%)

Edge: Oklahoma

Red Zone Defense

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma: t-3rd (63.6%)

UCF: t-65th (81.8%)

Edge: Oklahoma

