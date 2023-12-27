By the numbers: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington in the CFP
The No. 3 Texas Longhorns will be traveling to New Orleans to face the No. 2 Washington Huskies on Monday for the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff.
Both teams are evenly matched with dominant offensive and defensive lines. The Huskies won the 2023 Joe Moore Award for having the best offensive line in the country. On the other hand, Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat won the 2023 Outland Trophy for being the best interior defensive lineman in football.
Washington and Texas also have an elite group of pass catchers, with the Huskies featuring Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan whilst Texas has Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, and Ja’Tavion Sanders.
This Sugar Bowl will feature many future NFL first-round picks, but on New Year’s Day, they will battle for a trip to the National Championship. Here’s a look at a statistical comparison of both teams.
Points per game
Texas: 36 points per game
Washington: 38 points per game
Points allowed per game
Texas: 18 points allowed per game
Washington: 24 points allowed per game
Total offense
Texas: 476 total yards per game
Washington: 469 total yards per game
Total yards allowed per game
Texas: 322 total yards allowed per game
Washington: 397 total yards per game
Passing yards
Texas: 287 passing yards per game
Washington: 344 passing yards per game
Passing yards allowed
Texas: 241 passing yards allowed per game
Washington: 263 passing yards per game
Rushing yards
Texas: 189 rushing yards per game
Washington: 125 rushing yards per game
Rushing yards allowed
Texas: 81 rushing yards allowed per game
Washington: 134 rushing yards allowed per game