By the numbers: No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks

No. 3 Texas will host No. 24 Kansas on Saturday in front of another sold out crowd.

The last time Kansas visited Austin, it ended in a 57-56 overtime thriller with Kansas taking the victory in Steve Sarkisian’s first year as the head coach.

The Longhorns have grown from that devastating loss, and it ironically started the beginning of the Sarkisian era. Sarkisian even proclaimed he was glad the loss happened, as it exposed “warts in the program that needed to be removed.”

Both teams have come a long way since 2021. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold led the Jayhawks to their best season in over a decade last year, and Sarkisian has put Texas on the map again as the No. 3 team in the country this season with a 4-0 record.

Going into the first top-25 matchup ever between these two teams, let’s take a glance at the numbers and which team has the edge for Saturday.

Total offense

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs into the end zone for a touch down in the first quarter against the Rice Owls of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

Texas: 432.8 yards per game

Kansas: 463 yards per game

Passing yards

AUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 02: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass in the second quarter against the Rice Owls at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas: 277 yards per game (63% completion rate)

Kansas: 245.3 yards per game (75% completion rate)

Rushing yards

Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter Jr. (4) fights for yardage Rice Owls cornerback Jamarion Clark (21) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

Texas: 155.8 yards per game (4.4 rush yards per attempt)

Kansas: 217.8 yards per game (5.5 rush yards per attempt)

Total points

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) reaches for a touchdown catch against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Texas: 35 points per game

Kansas: 37.8 points per game

Total defense

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (23) celebrates an interception during the game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Texas: 298.5 yards allowed per game

Kansas: 296.8 yards allowed per game

Passing defense

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jerrin Thompson (28) intercepts the ball from Wyoming Cowboys wide receiver Ayir Asante (5) during the Texas Longhorns’ game against the Wyoming Cowboys, Saturday, Sept. 16 at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Thompson went on to score a touchdown.

Texas: 211.3 yards allowed per game

Kansas: 203.8 yards allowed per game

Rushing defense

Sep 23, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat (93) celebrates after a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Texas: 87.3 yards allowed per game

Kansas: 93 yards allowed per game

Scoring defense

Texas Longhorns linebacker Jaylan Ford (41) celebrates a late 4th quarter fumble recovery during the game against Iowa State at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Oct. 15, 2022.

Texas: 12.5 points allowed per game

Kansas: 22.8 points allowed per game

