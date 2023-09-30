By the numbers: No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks
No. 3 Texas will host No. 24 Kansas on Saturday in front of another sold out crowd.
The last time Kansas visited Austin, it ended in a 57-56 overtime thriller with Kansas taking the victory in Steve Sarkisian’s first year as the head coach.
The Longhorns have grown from that devastating loss, and it ironically started the beginning of the Sarkisian era. Sarkisian even proclaimed he was glad the loss happened, as it exposed “warts in the program that needed to be removed.”
Both teams have come a long way since 2021. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold led the Jayhawks to their best season in over a decade last year, and Sarkisian has put Texas on the map again as the No. 3 team in the country this season with a 4-0 record.
Going into the first top-25 matchup ever between these two teams, let’s take a glance at the numbers and which team has the edge for Saturday.
Total offense
Texas: 432.8 yards per game
Kansas: 463 yards per game
Passing yards
Texas: 277 yards per game (63% completion rate)
Kansas: 245.3 yards per game (75% completion rate)
Rushing yards
Texas: 155.8 yards per game (4.4 rush yards per attempt)
Kansas: 217.8 yards per game (5.5 rush yards per attempt)
Total points
Texas: 35 points per game
Kansas: 37.8 points per game
Total defense
Texas: 298.5 yards allowed per game
Kansas: 296.8 yards allowed per game
Passing defense
Texas: 211.3 yards allowed per game
Kansas: 203.8 yards allowed per game
Rushing defense
Texas: 87.3 yards allowed per game
Kansas: 93 yards allowed per game
Scoring defense
Texas: 12.5 points allowed per game
Kansas: 22.8 points allowed per game