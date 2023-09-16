By the Numbers: No. 16 Oklahoma takes on Golden Hurricane in Tulsa

The Oklahoma Sooners enter their week three matchup with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane as one of two teams in the nation with a top 10 scoring offense and a top 10 scoring defense.

The Sooners have a chance to keep that going this weekend when they take on the Golden Hurricane in Tulsa.

Oklahoma had a solid, though uninspired, offensive effort a week ago, and the defense was really good against the SMU Mustangs. Though Tulsa will have some talented players on both sides of the ball, they don’t appear to be as talented as the Mustangs, especially on offense.

But that doesn’t mean the Sooners can take Tulsa lightly. They have a pair of athletic quarterbacks that will make them pay if the Sooners lose containment.

With kickoff just hours away, here’s a by the numbers look at Oklahoma vs. Tulsa.

Total Offense

Oklahoma: 16th (503.5 yards per game)

Tulsa: 56th (417.5 yards per game)

Edge: Oklahoma

Passing Offense

Oklahoma: 29th (299 yards per game)

Completion Percentage: 3rd (81.7%)

Tulsa: 94th (203.5 yards per game)

Completion Percentage: 50th (65.4%)

Edge: Oklahoma

Rushing Offense

Oklahoma: 33rd (204 yards per game, 4.3 yards per carry)

Tulsa: 26th (214 yards per game, 4.8 yards per carry)

Edge: PUSH

Scoring Offense

Oklahoma: 50.5 ppg (7th)

Tulsa: 26 ppg (90th)

Edge: Oklahoma

Pro Football Focus Offense Rank

Oklahoma: 21st

Tulsa: 31st

Edge: PUSH

Total Defense

Oklahoma: 287.5 yards per game, 4.5 yards per play (35th)

Tulsa: 407.5 yards per game, 6.2 yards per play (105th)

Edge: Oklahoma

Pass Defense

Oklahoma: 205 yards per game (63rd)

Completion Percentage Allowed: 54.2 (30th)

Tulsa: 302 yards per game (118th)

Completion Percentage Allowed: 68.2 (115th)

Edge: Oklahoma

Run Defense

Oklahoma: 82.5 (29th)

Yards Per Carry Allowed: 2.9 (t-37th)

Tulsa: 105.5 (52nd)

Yards Per Carry Allowed: 3.2 (50th)

Edge: PUSH

Scoring Defense

Oklahoma: 5.5 ppg (6th)

Tulsa: 25 ppg (79th)

Edge: Oklahoma

Pro Football Focus Defense Rank

Oklahoma: 41st

Tulsa: 24th

Edge: Oklahoma

Sacks Per Game

Oklahoma: 1 (t-105th)

Tulsa: 2 (t-63rd)

Edge: PUSH

Sacks Allowed Per Game

Oklahoma: 0.5 per game (t-8th)

Tulsa: 2 (77th)

Edge: Oklahoma

Third Down Offense

Oklahoma: 40th (40%)

Tulsa: 96th (36%)

Edge: Oklahoma

Third Down Defense

Oklahoma: 40th (40%)

Tulsa: 96th (36%)

Edge: Oklahoma

Turnover Differential Per Game

Oklahoma: +0.45 (T-30th)

Tulsa: -0.64 (T-113th)

Edge: Oklahoma

