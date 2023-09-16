By the Numbers: No. 16 Oklahoma takes on Golden Hurricane in Tulsa
The Oklahoma Sooners enter their week three matchup with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane as one of two teams in the nation with a top 10 scoring offense and a top 10 scoring defense.
The Sooners have a chance to keep that going this weekend when they take on the Golden Hurricane in Tulsa.
Oklahoma had a solid, though uninspired, offensive effort a week ago, and the defense was really good against the SMU Mustangs. Though Tulsa will have some talented players on both sides of the ball, they don’t appear to be as talented as the Mustangs, especially on offense.
But that doesn’t mean the Sooners can take Tulsa lightly. They have a pair of athletic quarterbacks that will make them pay if the Sooners lose containment.
With kickoff just hours away, here’s a by the numbers look at Oklahoma vs. Tulsa.
Total Offense
Oklahoma: 16th (503.5 yards per game)
Tulsa: 56th (417.5 yards per game)
Edge: Oklahoma
Passing Offense
Oklahoma: 29th (299 yards per game)
Completion Percentage: 3rd (81.7%)
Tulsa: 94th (203.5 yards per game)
Completion Percentage: 50th (65.4%)
Edge: Oklahoma
Rushing Offense
Oklahoma: 33rd (204 yards per game, 4.3 yards per carry)
Tulsa: 26th (214 yards per game, 4.8 yards per carry)
Edge: PUSH
Scoring Offense
Oklahoma: 50.5 ppg (7th)
Tulsa: 26 ppg (90th)
Edge: Oklahoma
Pro Football Focus Offense Rank
Oklahoma: 21st
Tulsa: 31st
Edge: PUSH
Total Defense
Oklahoma: 287.5 yards per game, 4.5 yards per play (35th)
Tulsa: 407.5 yards per game, 6.2 yards per play (105th)
Edge: Oklahoma
Pass Defense
Oklahoma: 205 yards per game (63rd)
Completion Percentage Allowed: 54.2 (30th)
Tulsa: 302 yards per game (118th)
Completion Percentage Allowed: 68.2 (115th)
Edge: Oklahoma
Run Defense
Oklahoma: 82.5 (29th)
Yards Per Carry Allowed: 2.9 (t-37th)
Tulsa: 105.5 (52nd)
Yards Per Carry Allowed: 3.2 (50th)
Edge: PUSH
Scoring Defense
Oklahoma: 5.5 ppg (6th)
Tulsa: 25 ppg (79th)
Edge: Oklahoma
Pro Football Focus Defense Rank
Oklahoma: 41st
Tulsa: 24th
Edge: Oklahoma
Sacks Per Game
Oklahoma: 1 (t-105th)
Tulsa: 2 (t-63rd)
Edge: PUSH
Sacks Allowed Per Game
Oklahoma: 0.5 per game (t-8th)
Tulsa: 2 (77th)
Edge: Oklahoma
Third Down Offense
Oklahoma: 40th (40%)
Tulsa: 96th (36%)
Edge: Oklahoma
Third Down Defense
Oklahoma: 40th (40%)
Tulsa: 96th (36%)
Edge: Oklahoma
Turnover Differential Per Game
Oklahoma: +0.45 (T-30th)
Tulsa: -0.64 (T-113th)
Edge: Oklahoma
