By the Numbers: No. 14 Oklahoma takes vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners look to move to 4-0 on the 2023 season as they go on the road to open Big 12 play. They’ll travel to Cincinnati to take on the 2-1 Bearcats, who are coming off of a loss to Miami (OH.) a week ago.

This is one of those games that will be one in the trenches.

The Sooners have been really good in pass protection, allowing just one sack on the season and the Bearcats have one of the nation’s best rushing attacks.

Oklahoma is hoping to have a better performance in their Big 12 opener than they did a year ago when they lost to Kansas State at home.

Emory Jones poses similar problems as Adrian Martinez did a year ago, but the Sooners are a better defense than they were a year ago. If they can contain Jones and slow down the running game, they’ll be in a better position to keep their undefeated record alive.

It’s a contest that could be a high-scoring affair, but if the Sooners defense is as improved as they’ve looked in the nonconference schedule, they could run away with this one.

Total Offense

Oklahoma: 7th (534 yards per game)

Cincinnati: 12th (525.3 yards per game)

Edge: Push

Passing Offense

Oklahoma: 6th (358 yards per game)

Completion Percentage: 1st (83.2%)

Cincinnati: 29th (286 yards per game)

Completion Percentage: 33rd (68.2%)

Edge: Oklahoma

Rushing Offense

Oklahoma: 51st (176 yards per game, 4.3 yards per carry)

Cincinnati: 8th (239.3 yards per game, 5 yards per carry)

Edge: Cincinnati

Scoring Offense

Oklahoma: 55.7 ppg (3rd)

Cincinnati: 39 ppg (30th)

Edge: Oklahoma

Pro Football Focus Offense Rank

Oklahoma: 10th

Cincinnati: 15th

Edge: PUSH

Total Defense

Oklahoma: 287.3 yards per game, 4.3 yards per play (33rd)

Cincinnati: 307.5 yards per game, 5.3 yards per play (105th)

Edge: Oklahoma

Pass Defense

Oklahoma: 209 yards per game (66th)

Completion Percentage Allowed: 56.6% (41st)

Cincinnati: 197.7 yards per game (49th)

Completion Percentage Allowed: 45.5 (3rd)

Edge: Cincinnati

Run Defense

Oklahoma: 78.3 (16th)

Yards Per Carry Allowed: 2.3 (11th)

Cincinnati: 109.7 (46th)

Yards Per Carry Allowed: 3.7 (66th)

Edge: Oklahoma

Scoring Defense

Oklahoma: 9.3 ppg (6th)

Cincinnati: 21.7 ppg (63rd)

Edge: Oklahoma

Pro Football Focus Defense Rank

Oklahoma: 7th

Cincinnati: 78th

Edge: Oklahoma

Sacks Per Game

Oklahoma: 1.67 (91st)

Cincinnati: 3.33 (16th)

Edge: Cincinnati

Sacks Allowed Per Game

Oklahoma: 0.33 per game (t-2nd)

Cincinnati: 2.33 (82nd)

Edge: Oklahoma

Third Down Offense

Oklahoma: 1st (67.6%)

Cincinnati: 25th (51.1%)

Edge: Oklahoma

Third Down Defense

Oklahoma: 21st (30.3%)

Cincinnati: 46th (34.3%)

Edge: Oklahoma

Turnover Differential Per Game

Oklahoma: +2.00 (T-30th)

Tulsa: +0.67 (T-29th)

Edge: Oklahoma

