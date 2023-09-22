By the Numbers: No. 14 Oklahoma takes vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners look to move to 4-0 on the 2023 season as they go on the road to open Big 12 play. They’ll travel to Cincinnati to take on the 2-1 Bearcats, who are coming off of a loss to Miami (OH.) a week ago.
This is one of those games that will be one in the trenches.
The Sooners have been really good in pass protection, allowing just one sack on the season and the Bearcats have one of the nation’s best rushing attacks.
Oklahoma is hoping to have a better performance in their Big 12 opener than they did a year ago when they lost to Kansas State at home.
Emory Jones poses similar problems as Adrian Martinez did a year ago, but the Sooners are a better defense than they were a year ago. If they can contain Jones and slow down the running game, they’ll be in a better position to keep their undefeated record alive.
It’s a contest that could be a high-scoring affair, but if the Sooners defense is as improved as they’ve looked in the nonconference schedule, they could run away with this one.
Total Offense
Oklahoma: 7th (534 yards per game)
Cincinnati: 12th (525.3 yards per game)
Edge: Push
Passing Offense
Oklahoma: 6th (358 yards per game)
Completion Percentage: 1st (83.2%)
Cincinnati: 29th (286 yards per game)
Completion Percentage: 33rd (68.2%)
Edge: Oklahoma
Rushing Offense
Oklahoma: 51st (176 yards per game, 4.3 yards per carry)
Cincinnati: 8th (239.3 yards per game, 5 yards per carry)
Edge: Cincinnati
Scoring Offense
Oklahoma: 55.7 ppg (3rd)
Cincinnati: 39 ppg (30th)
Edge: Oklahoma
Pro Football Focus Offense Rank
Oklahoma: 10th
Cincinnati: 15th
Edge: PUSH
Total Defense
Oklahoma: 287.3 yards per game, 4.3 yards per play (33rd)
Cincinnati: 307.5 yards per game, 5.3 yards per play (105th)
Edge: Oklahoma
Pass Defense
Oklahoma: 209 yards per game (66th)
Completion Percentage Allowed: 56.6% (41st)
Cincinnati: 197.7 yards per game (49th)
Completion Percentage Allowed: 45.5 (3rd)
Edge: Cincinnati
Run Defense
Oklahoma: 78.3 (16th)
Yards Per Carry Allowed: 2.3 (11th)
Cincinnati: 109.7 (46th)
Yards Per Carry Allowed: 3.7 (66th)
Edge: Oklahoma
Scoring Defense
Oklahoma: 9.3 ppg (6th)
Cincinnati: 21.7 ppg (63rd)
Edge: Oklahoma
Pro Football Focus Defense Rank
Oklahoma: 7th
Cincinnati: 78th
Edge: Oklahoma
Sacks Per Game
Oklahoma: 1.67 (91st)
Cincinnati: 3.33 (16th)
Edge: Cincinnati
Sacks Allowed Per Game
Oklahoma: 0.33 per game (t-2nd)
Cincinnati: 2.33 (82nd)
Edge: Oklahoma
Third Down Offense
Oklahoma: 1st (67.6%)
Cincinnati: 25th (51.1%)
Edge: Oklahoma
Third Down Defense
Oklahoma: 21st (30.3%)
Cincinnati: 46th (34.3%)
Edge: Oklahoma
Turnover Differential Per Game
Oklahoma: +2.00 (T-30th)
Tulsa: +0.67 (T-29th)
Edge: Oklahoma
