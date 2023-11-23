By the Numbers: No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners vs. TCU Horned Frogs

The Oklahoma Sooners vs. the TCU Horned Frogs may look like a mismatch based on their records coming into the game. However, the TCU Horned Frogs are a bit reminiscent of the Sooners from 2022, who struggled in one-score games.

TCU was really good in one-score games a year ago, but haven’t been as fortunate this season. They’re a young team that has had some growing pains. In particular, they’ve gone as redshirt freshman Josh Hoover has gone. When he’s protected the football, the Horned Frogs have been hard to beat.

The same can be said for the Sooners. In their two losses, Oklahoma turned the ball over six times. In their other nine games, the Sooners turned the ball over just six times.

The other big storyline in this game is the health of Dillon Gabriel. Brent Venables said earlier in the week that he expects Gabriel to be available. But if he’s not, Jackson Arnold will get the first start of his career. We’ve seen some good things from the true freshman former five-star quarterback. But how will he respond to his first start on a short week?

This game has a chance to be a weird one given the early kickoff and coming on Black Friday. Will the home Sooners show up? Will they stay explosive in the passing game even if it is Jackson Arnold at the helm?

Here’s a statistical look at the two sides for this Black Friday affair in this week’s By the Numbers.

Total Offense

Oklahoma: 7th (492.9 yards per game)

TCU: 14th (461.8 yards per game)

Edge: PUSH

Passing Offense

Oklahoma: 7th (314.7 yards per game)

Completion Percentage: 7th (70.3%)

TCU: 9th (309.3 yards per game)

Completion Percentage: 32nd (64.5%)

Edge: PUSH

Rushing Offense

Oklahoma: 39th (178.2 yards per game, 4.4 yards per carry)

TCU: 75th (152.5 yards per game, 4.5 yards per carry)

Edge: Oklahoma

Scoring Offense

Oklahoma: 4th (40.8 points per game)

TCU: 48th (30.1 ppg)

Edge: Oklahoma

PFF Offense Rank

Oklahoma TCU Offense 22 35 Passing 8 54 Pass Blocking 52 58 Receiving 7 19 Rushing 42 35 Run Blocking 89 92

Edge: Oklahoma

Total Defense

Oklahoma: 66th (378 yards per game, 5.3 yards per play)

TCU: 88th ((390.3 yards per game, 5.4 yards per play)

Edge: Oklahoma

Pass Defense

Oklahoma: 77th (232.9 yards per game)

Completion Percentage Allowed: 16th (56.3%)

TCU: 97th (240.4 yards per game)

Completion Percentage Allowed: 50th (59.4%)

Edge: PUSH

Run Defense

Oklahoma: 59th (145.1 yards per game)

Yards Per Carry Allowed: t-43rd (3.9 yards per carry)

TCU: 57th (149.1)

Yards Per Carry Allowed: t-43rd (3.9 yards per carry)

Edge: PUSH

Scoring Defense

Oklahoma: 30th (20.2 ppg)

TCU: 55th (24.1 ppg)

Edge: Oklahoma

PFF Defense Rank

Oklahoma TCU Defense 41 68 Run Defense 33 38 Tackling 48 81 Pass Rush 67 120 Coverage 51 81

Edge: Oklahoma

Sacks Per Game

Oklahoma: t-105th (1.64)

TCU: t-61st (2.09)

Edge: TCU

Sacks Allowed Per Game

Oklahoma: t-21st (1.27 per game)

TCU: t-41st (1.64)

Edge: Oklahoma

Third Down Offense

Oklahoma: 11th (48.6%)

TCU: 17th (46.9%)

Edge: PUSH

Third Down Defense

Oklahoma: 10th (29.3%)

TCU: 56th (38.8%)

Edge: Oklahoma

Turnover Differential Per Game

Oklahoma: +1.09 (3rd)

TCU: -0.73 (t-120th)

Edge: Oklahoma

Red Zone Offense

Oklahoma: 43rd (87.5%)

TCU: 127th (68.9%)

Edge: Oklahoma

Red Zone Defense

Oklahoma: t-22nd (75.8%)

TCU: t-73rd (83.8%)

Edge: Oklahoma

