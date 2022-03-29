By the Numbers: NFL's push for more coaching diversity
A look at the NFL's new policy seeking to boost minority and female hiring among its offensive coaching ranks for the 2022 season.
The NFL MVP Award has a rich history, especially when it comes to quarterbacks
Colts owner Jim Irsay didn't seem thrilled with the Carson Wentz era in Indy. By Reuben Frank
The Patriots signed Jabrill Peppers, which caused waves on Twitter among fans.
The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo situation likely won't be resolved any time soon.
The Patriots haven't won a playoff game since 2018, and Robert Kraft wants to see New England take a serious step forward soon.
Sean McVay sounds ready for Tom Brady to *actually* retire, which is probably how most coaches feel.
Did the Steelers score in this new mock draft?
Pete Carroll says he has recently talked with Colin Kaepernick about an NFL return to Seattle, but talks have stalled.
The Detroit Lions could try and sign 2019 draft picks T.J. Hockenson and Amani Oruwariye to contract extensions this summer
33 NFL quarterbacks currently make at least $5 million in average salary per year, led by Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson.
Former Northwestern star and current NFL cornerback Greg Newsome II calls Michigan State wide receiver the 'best in college football'
Regardless of whether the Packers should or shouldn’t have kept receiver Davante Adams, they blew it by not re-signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling before the departure of Adams gave MVS more leverage. Then, the Chiefs traded receiver Tyreek Hill — and Valdes-Scantling found himself in even greater demand. He recently signed with the Chiefs. Here’s a look [more]
That's why no Denver player should be happier about the Wilson deal than Jeudy.
Yes, the NFL’s 32 teams represent unique and distinct businesses. But they’re all bound together by Big Shield, and there’s a certain way of doing business under the broader NFL umbrella. With the owners of all teams in sunny Palm Beach for the first in-person annual meetings since 2019, the owners of the Cleveland Browns [more]
Jerry Jones is disappointed the Cowboys weren’t able to keep defensive end Randy Gregory in free agency. But he has no regrets about what the team did for Gregory in supporting him through four suspensions.
Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores accused team owner Stephen Ross of offering $100,000 for each loss in 2019 to boost the franchise's draft position.
NFL teams will now be ensured of an overtime possession in the playoffs after the league's owners approved a rule change Tuesday.
There are still plenty of players out there.
Mayfield is seemingly ahead of the recovery schedule the Browns expected after surgery as he leads a throwing session with two receivers in Austin last week:
Mason Rudolph is ready to compete for the starting job in Pittsburgh.