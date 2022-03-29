By the Numbers: NFL's push for more coaching diversity

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Regardless of whether the Packers should or shouldn’t have kept receiver Davante Adams, they blew it by not re-signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling before the departure of Adams gave MVS more leverage. Then, the Chiefs traded receiver Tyreek Hill — and Valdes-Scantling found himself in even greater demand. He recently signed with the Chiefs. Here’s a look [more]