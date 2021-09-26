By the numbers: Michigan football vs. Wisconsin Badgers
It was supposed to be a heavyweight matchup in Week 5, as evidenced that it’s Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, but it’s lost its luster thanks to Wisconsin going 1-2.
The Badgers have lost to Penn State in Week 1 and got blown out by Notre Dame after surrendering 28 fourth quarter points to the Irish in Chicago this past week. Meanwhile, Michigan football is 4-0, having blown out its first three opponents before struggling to put away Rutgers in the second half on Saturday. The Badgers still have an incredible defense but essentially no offense. The Wolverines haven’t won in Madison since 2001.
Something’s gotta give.
Here is how the two teams matchup according to that stats and national rankings through Week 4.
Offense
Rank (metric)
Rank (metric)
Michigan scoring offense
16th (40.3 ppg)
54th (21.3 ppg)
Wisconsin scoring defense
Michigan rushing offense
5th (290.75 ypg)
1st (23 ypga)
Wisconsin rushing defense
Michigan passing offense
116th (164 ypg)
37th (187.3 ypga)
Wisconsin passing defense
Michigan total offense
33rd (454.8 ypg)
2nd (210.3 ypga)
Wisconsin total defense
Michigan yards per play
10th (7.28 ypp)
4th (3.99 ypga)
Wisconsin yards per play allowed
Michigan first downs
60th (21.3 pg)
1st (10.3 apg)
Wisconsin opp. first downs
Michigan third down conv.
26th (48.89%)
6th (25%)
Wisconsin opp. third down conv.
Michigan fourth down conv.
58th (57.14%)
23rd (33.3%)
Wisconsin opp. fourth down conv.
Michigan red zone conv.
19th (94.12%)
6th (67.4%)
Wisconsin opp. red zone conv.
Michigan sacks allowed
3rd (0.25 sapg)
46th (3.33 spg)
Wisconsin sacks
Michigan TFL allowed
2nd (2.25 tfla/gm)
63rd (8.33 tfl/gm)
Wisconsin TFL
Michigan long scrimmage plays
90th (51 10+ yd plays)
1st (18 10+ yd plays)
Wisconsin long plays allowed
Michigan penalties
62nd (53 yds/gm)
23rd (67.3 yds/gm)
Wisconsin opp. penalties
Michigan TOP
64th (30:10)
3rd (36:46)
Wisconsin TOP
Defense
Rank (metric)
Rank (metric)
Michigan scoring defense
4th (11.8 ppg)
112th (19 ppg)
Wisconsin scoring offense
Michigan rushing defense
58th (133.25 ypga)
33rd (202 ypg)
Wisconsin rushing offense
Michigan passing defense
24th (171.5 ypga)
94th (197 ypg)
Wisconsin passing offense
Michigan total defense
34th (304.8 ypga)
68th (399 ypg)
Wisconsin total offense
Michigan yards per play allowed
29th (4.62 yppa)
104th (5.01 ypp)
Wisconsin yards per play
Michigan opp. first downs
34th (17 apg)
27th (23.7 pg)
Wisconsin first downs
Michigan opp. third down conv.
68th (38.1%)
125th (27.66%)
Wisconsin third down conv.
Michigan opp. fourth down conv.
23rd (33.33%)
65th (50%)
Wisconsin fourth down conv.
Michigan opp. red zone conv.
82nd (85.71%)
126th (61.54%)
Wisconsin red zone conv.
Michigan sacks
85th (1.75 s/gm)
14th (1.33 sa/gm)
Wisconsin sacks allowed
Michigan TFL
92nd (5 tfl/gm)
9th (4.33 tfla/gm)
Wisconsin TFL allowed
Michigan long scrimmage plays allowed
21st (40 10+ yd plays)
123rd (38 10+ yd plays)
Wisconsin long plays
Michigan opp. penalties
96th (47 yd/gm)
32nd (45 yd/gm)
Wisconsin penalties
Michigan turnover margin
25th (+0.75/gm)
130th (-2.33/gm)
Wisconsin turnover margin
Special teams
Rank (metric)
Rank (metric)
Michigan kickoff
44th (63.53 yds)
9th (57.71 yds)
Wisconsin opp. kickoff
Michigan kickoff return
39th (23.3 yds/ret)
121st (30.33 yds/ret)
Wisconsin kickoff return allowed
Michigan punting
67th (43.18 yds/p)
129th (50.55 yds/p)
Wisconsin opp. punting
Michigan punt return
14th (17.11 yds/ret)
67th (7.17 yds/ret)
Wisconsin punt return allowed
Michigan field goals
41st (83.3%)
28th (60%)
Wisconsin opp. field goals
Michigan PAT
1st (100%)
36th (100%)
Wisconsin opp. PAT
Michigan opp. kickoff
3rd (55.23 yds)
62nd (63 yds)
Wisconsin kickoff
Michigan kickoff return allowed
1st (10.33 yds/ret)
121st (14.5 yds/ret)
Wisconsin kickoff return
Michigan opp. punting
107th (44.95 yds/p)
7th (49.29 yds/p)
Wisconsin punting
Michigan punt return allowed
50th (6 yds/ret)
71st (7 yds/ret)
Wisconsin punt return
Michigan opp. field goals
37th (66.7%)
74th (71.4%)
Wisconsin field goals
Michigan opp. PAT
47th (100%)
9th (87.5%)
Wisconsin PAT
