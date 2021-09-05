By the numbers: Michigan football vs. Washington Huskies

Michigan football’s next opponent, Washington, enters Saturday’s Week 2 primetime matchup somewhat flailing, having lost to FCS-level Montana at home on Saturday. The Huskies were solid defensively, but offensively turned the ball over quite a bit, which led to the upset.

Delving into the numbers, Washington isn’t quite the mess they’ll likely be conveyed as given the severity of the loss. Here is how the two teams stack up.

Offense

Rank (metric) Rank (metric) Michigan scoring offense 16th (47 ppg) 33rd (13 ppg) Washington scoring defense Michigan rushing offense 7th (335 ypg) 67th (127 ypga) Washington rushing defense Michigan passing offense 64th (216 ypg) 13th (105 ypga) Washington passing defense Michigan total offense 13th (551 ypg) 16th (232 ypga) Washington total defense Michigan yards per play 7th (9.18 ypp) 27th (4.07 ypga) Washington yards per play allowed Michigan first downs 50th (22 pg) 5th (10 apg) Washington opp. first downs Michigan third down conv. 12th (61.54%) 7th (16.38%) Washington opp. third down conv. Michigan fourth down conv. 1st (100%) 1st (0%) Washington opp. fourth down conv. Michigan red zone conv. 1st (100%) 56th (100%) Washington opp. red zone conv. Michigan sacks allowed 25th (1 sapg) 81st (1 spg) Washington sacks Michigan TFL allowed 7th (2 tfla/gm) 76th (5 tfl/gm) Washington TFL Michigan long scrimmage plays 67th (14 10+ yd plays) 24th (9 10+ yd plays) Washington long plays allowed Michigan penalties 58th (48 yds/gm) 17th (81 yds/gm) Washington opp. penalties Michigan TOP 84th (28:09) 50th (31:28) Washington TOP

Defense

Rank (metric) Rank (metric) Michigan scoring defense 35th (14 ppg) 116th (7 ppg) Washington scoring offense Michigan rushing defense 66th (126 ypga) 110th (65 ypg) Washington rushing offense Michigan passing defense 55th (191 ypga) 62nd (226 ypg) Washington passing offense Michigan total defense 51st (317 ypga) 105th (291 ypg) Washington total offense Michigan yards per play allowed 47th (4.59 yppa) 110th (3.99 ypp) Washington yards per play Michigan opp. first downs 45th (17 apg) 60th (20 pg) Washington. first downs Michigan opp. third down conv. 100th (47.06%) 98th (28.57%) Washington. third down conv. Michigan opp. fourth down conv. NR (0 att) 68th (33%) Washington. fourth down conv. Michigan opp. red zone conv. 56th (100%) 1st (100%) Washington. red zone conv. Michigan sacks 81st (1 s/gm) 83rd (3 sa/gm) Washington sacks allowed Michigan TFL 11th (3 tfl/gm) 92nd (8 tfla/gm) Washington TFL allowed Michigan long scrimmage plays allowed 35th (11 10+ yd plays) 81st (12 10+ yd plays) Washington long plays Michigan opp. penalties 100th (30 yd/gm) 27th (30 yd/gm) Washington. penalties

Special teams

Rank (metric) Rank (metric) Michigan kickoff 60th (63.78 yds) 29th (59 yds) Washington opp. kickoff Michigan kickoff return 3rd (49.5 yds/ret) 79th (23 yds/ret) Washington kickoff return allowed Michigan punting 56th (43.5 yds/p) 97th (47 yds/p) Washington opp. punting Michigan punt return 4th (31 yds/ret) 73rd (22. 5 yds/ret) Washington punt return allowed Michigan field goals 1st (100%) 30th (66.7%) Washington opp. field goals Michigan PAT 1st (100%) 10th (100%) Washington opp. PAT Michigan opp. kickoff 101st (65 yds) 4th (65 yds) Washington kickoff Michigan kickoff return allowed 5th (10 yds/ret) 58th (17.33 yds/ret) Washington kickoff return Michigan opp. punting 35th (39.29 yds/p) 40th (45 yds/p) Washington punting Michigan punt return allowed NR (0 returns) 31st (9 yds/ret) Washington punt return Michigan opp. field goals 1st (0%) 93rd (0%) Washington field goals Michigan opp. PAT 10th (100%) 1st (100%) Washington PAT

