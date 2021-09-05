By the numbers: Michigan football vs. Washington Huskies
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Michigan football’s next opponent, Washington, enters Saturday’s Week 2 primetime matchup somewhat flailing, having lost to FCS-level Montana at home on Saturday. The Huskies were solid defensively, but offensively turned the ball over quite a bit, which led to the upset.
Delving into the numbers, Washington isn’t quite the mess they’ll likely be conveyed as given the severity of the loss. Here is how the two teams stack up.
Related
Opinion: New-look Michigan football defense ‘hasn’t done anything yet’
Roundup: What the national media is saying about Michigan football after Week 1
Former Michigan QB puts up video game numbers at new school
Juwan Howard sends supportive message to Ronnie Bell
Offense
Rank (metric)
Rank (metric)
Michigan scoring offense
16th (47 ppg)
33rd (13 ppg)
Washington scoring defense
Michigan rushing offense
7th (335 ypg)
67th (127 ypga)
Washington rushing defense
Michigan passing offense
64th (216 ypg)
13th (105 ypga)
Washington passing defense
Michigan total offense
13th (551 ypg)
16th (232 ypga)
Washington total defense
Michigan yards per play
7th (9.18 ypp)
27th (4.07 ypga)
Washington yards per play allowed
Michigan first downs
50th (22 pg)
5th (10 apg)
Washington opp. first downs
Michigan third down conv.
12th (61.54%)
7th (16.38%)
Washington opp. third down conv.
Michigan fourth down conv.
1st (100%)
1st (0%)
Washington opp. fourth down conv.
Michigan red zone conv.
1st (100%)
56th (100%)
Washington opp. red zone conv.
Michigan sacks allowed
25th (1 sapg)
81st (1 spg)
Washington sacks
Michigan TFL allowed
7th (2 tfla/gm)
76th (5 tfl/gm)
Washington TFL
Michigan long scrimmage plays
67th (14 10+ yd plays)
24th (9 10+ yd plays)
Washington long plays allowed
Michigan penalties
58th (48 yds/gm)
17th (81 yds/gm)
Washington opp. penalties
Michigan TOP
84th (28:09)
50th (31:28)
Washington TOP
List
ESPN FPI updates Michigan football game-by-game predictions after Week 1
Defense
Rank (metric)
Rank (metric)
Michigan scoring defense
35th (14 ppg)
116th (7 ppg)
Washington scoring offense
Michigan rushing defense
66th (126 ypga)
110th (65 ypg)
Washington rushing offense
Michigan passing defense
55th (191 ypga)
62nd (226 ypg)
Washington passing offense
Michigan total defense
51st (317 ypga)
105th (291 ypg)
Washington total offense
Michigan yards per play allowed
47th (4.59 yppa)
110th (3.99 ypp)
Washington yards per play
Michigan opp. first downs
45th (17 apg)
60th (20 pg)
Washington. first downs
Michigan opp. third down conv.
100th (47.06%)
98th (28.57%)
Washington. third down conv.
Michigan opp. fourth down conv.
NR (0 att)
68th (33%)
Washington. fourth down conv.
Michigan opp. red zone conv.
56th (100%)
1st (100%)
Washington. red zone conv.
Michigan sacks
81st (1 s/gm)
83rd (3 sa/gm)
Washington sacks allowed
Michigan TFL
11th (3 tfl/gm)
92nd (8 tfla/gm)
Washington TFL allowed
Michigan long scrimmage plays allowed
35th (11 10+ yd plays)
81st (12 10+ yd plays)
Washington long plays
Michigan opp. penalties
100th (30 yd/gm)
27th (30 yd/gm)
Washington. penalties
List
Big Ten power rankings with Week 1 action in the books
Special teams
Rank (metric)
Rank (metric)
Michigan kickoff
60th (63.78 yds)
29th (59 yds)
Washington opp. kickoff
Michigan kickoff return
3rd (49.5 yds/ret)
79th (23 yds/ret)
Washington kickoff return allowed
Michigan punting
56th (43.5 yds/p)
97th (47 yds/p)
Washington opp. punting
Michigan punt return
4th (31 yds/ret)
73rd (22. 5 yds/ret)
Washington punt return allowed
Michigan field goals
1st (100%)
30th (66.7%)
Washington opp. field goals
Michigan PAT
1st (100%)
10th (100%)
Washington opp. PAT
Michigan opp. kickoff
101st (65 yds)
4th (65 yds)
Washington kickoff
Michigan kickoff return allowed
5th (10 yds/ret)
58th (17.33 yds/ret)
Washington kickoff return
Michigan opp. punting
35th (39.29 yds/p)
40th (45 yds/p)
Washington punting
Michigan punt return allowed
NR (0 returns)
31st (9 yds/ret)
Washington punt return
Michigan opp. field goals
1st (0%)
93rd (0%)
Washington field goals
Michigan opp. PAT
10th (100%)
1st (100%)
Washington PAT
Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American, and more on ESPN+