By the numbers: Michigan football vs. Ohio State

Isaiah Hole
·5 min read
It’s yet another giant matchup between Michigan football and Ohio State, as the two teams are likely to match up as top 5 teams on Saturday in Ann Arbor, pending Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings.

In a lot of ways, it’s strength-on-strength, with the high-flying Ohio State offense matching up against the stout Wolverine defense. But the other side of the ball features a susceptible Buckeyes pass defense against a Michigan offense that doesn’t often try to pass, but has had success when it does.

The two 10-1 teams meet up with ESPN College GameDay and Fox Big Noon Kickoff both in town. Here is how they match up.

Offense

Rank (metric)

Rank (metric)

Michigan scoring offense

15th (36.9 ppg)

16th (19 ppg)

Ohio State scoring defense

Michigan rushing offense

15th (218.36 ypg)

11th (102.27 ypga)

Ohio State rushing defense

Michigan passing offense

71st (229.5 ypg)

99th (251.7 ypga)

Ohio State passing defense

Michigan total offense

24th (447.9 ypg)

44th (354.7 ypga)

Ohio State total defense

Michigan yards per play

38th (6.28 ypp)

21st (4.99 ypga)

Ohio State yards per play allowed

Michigan first downs

45th (22.2 pg)

71st (20.7 apg)

Ohio State opp. first downs

Michigan third down conv.

26th (44.87%)

91st (41.1%)

Ohio State opp. third down conv.

Michigan fourth down conv.

49th (59.09%)

48th (47.06%)

Ohio State opp. fourth down conv.

Michigan red zone conv.

11th (92.45%)

68th (83.33%)

Ohio State opp. red zone conv.

Michigan sacks allowed

5th (0.82 sapg)

12th (3.18 spg)

Ohio State sacks

Michigan TFL allowed

1st (2.18 tfla/gm)

19th (7.27 tfl/gm)

Ohio State TFL

Michigan long scrimmage plays

84th (147 10+ yd plays)

76th (155 10+ yd plays)

Ohio State long plays allowed

Michigan penalties

26th (43.7 yds/gm)

123rd (38.8 yds/gm)

Ohio State opp. penalties

Michigan TOP

14th (32:26.45)

78th (29:29.64)

Ohio State TOP

Defense

Rank (metric)

Rank (metric)

Michigan scoring defense

7th (16.3 ppg)

1st (47.2 ppg)

Ohio State scoring offense

Michigan rushing defense

31st (128.36 ypga)

31st (197.27 ypg)

Ohio State rushing offense

Michigan passing defense

8th (178.4 ypga)

6th (362.3 ypg)

Ohio State passing offense

Michigan total defense

10th (306.7 ypga)

1st (559.5 ypg)

Ohio State total offense

Michigan yards per play allowed

10th (4.67 yppa)

1st (7.98 ypp)

Ohio State yards per play

Michigan opp. first downs

10th (16.5 apg)

3rd (27 pg)

Ohio State first downs

Michigan opp. third down conv.

11th (31.71%)

3rd (54.33%)

Ohio State third down conv.

Michigan opp. fourth down conv.

44th (46.15%)

87th (46.15%)

Ohio State fourth down conv.

Michigan opp. red zone conv.

64th (82.61%)

12th (92%)

Ohio State red zone conv.

Michigan sacks

35th (2.64 s/gm)

12th (1.18 sa/gm)

Ohio State sacks allowed

Michigan TFL

95th (5.18 tfl/gm)

6th (3.55tfla/gm)

Ohio State TFL allowed

Michigan long scrimmage plays allowed

8th (115 10+ yd plays)

3rd (225 10+ yd plays)

Ohio State long plays

Michigan opp. penalties

116th (41.6 yd/gm)

80th (57.6 yd/gm)

Ohio State penalties

Michigan turnover margin

21st (+0.64/gm)

14th (+0.82/gm)

Ohio State turnover margin

Special teams

Rank (metric)

Rank (metric)

Michigan kickoff

43rd (62.88 yds)

86th (62.07 yds)

Ohio State opp. kickoff

Michigan kickoff return

80th (19.18 yds/ret)

7th (15.14 yds/ret)

Ohio State kickoff return allowed

Michigan punting

20th (45.86 yds/p)

99th (43.77 yds/p)

Ohio State opp. punting

Michigan punt return

39th (10.47 yds/ret)

30th (4.8 yds/ret)

Ohio State punt return allowed

Michigan field goals

10th (91.7%)

12th (58.3%)

Ohio State opp. field goals

Michigan PAT

1st (100%)

33rd (96.3%)

Ohio State opp. PAT

Michigan opp. kickoff

29th (59.98 yds)

94th (60.63 yds)

Ohio State kickoff

Michigan kickoff return allowed

3rd (13.4 yds/ret)

8th (27.61 yds/ret)

Ohio State kickoff return

Michigan opp. punting

109th (44.37 yds/p)

76th (41.96 yds/p)

Ohio State punting

Michigan punt return allowed

41st (6 yds/ret)

96th (5.77 yds/ret)

Ohio State punt return

Michigan opp. field goals

24th (64.3%)

5th (94.1%)

Ohio State field goals

Michigan opp. PAT

84th (100%)

1st (100%)

Ohio State PAT

Players to know

Player

Stats to Know

Quarterback

C.J. Stroud

246/346 (71.1%), 3,468 yds, 36 TDs, 5 INTs

Running Back

TreVeyon Henderson

150 car, 1,098 yds (7.32 ypc), 14 TDs (99.82 ypg)

Wide Receivers

Jaxon Smith-Njibga

Garrett Wilson

Chris Olave

69 catches, 1,132 yds (16.41 ypc), 6 TDs

60 catches, 939 yds (15.65 ypc), 11 TDs

58 catches, 848 yds (14.62ypc), 0 TDs

Leading Tacklers

S Ronnie Hickman

LB Cody Simon

S Bryson Shaw/S Teradja Mitchell

83 tackles

47 tackles

44 tackles

Sacks Leaders

DT Haskell Garrett

DT Tyleik Williams

DE Jack Sawyer

DE Tyreek Smith

5.5 sacks, 31 yds

5 sacks, 48 yds

3 sacks, 24 yds

3 sacks, 18 yds

TFL Leaders

DT Haskell Garrett

DE Zach Harrison

DT Tyleik Williams

7 TFL, 33 yds

7 TFL, 27 yds

6.5 TFL, 56 yds

Most passes broken up

CB Denzel Burke

CB Cameron Brown

10 PBU

7 PBU

Interception Leaders

S Craig Young

S Ronnie Hickman

2 INT, 88 yds, 1 TD

2 INT, 65 yds, 1 TD

Field Goals

K Noah Ruggles

16/17 FG attempts

Punting

P Jesse Mirco

41.96 yds/punt

Punt Returns

Garrett Wilson

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

14 ret, 68 yds (4.86 avg)

6 ret, 58 yds (9.67 avg)

Kick Returns

Emeka Egbuka

13 ret, 417 yds (32.08 avg)

