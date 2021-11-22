By the numbers: Michigan football vs. Ohio State
It’s yet another giant matchup between Michigan football and Ohio State, as the two teams are likely to match up as top 5 teams on Saturday in Ann Arbor, pending Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings.
In a lot of ways, it’s strength-on-strength, with the high-flying Ohio State offense matching up against the stout Wolverine defense. But the other side of the ball features a susceptible Buckeyes pass defense against a Michigan offense that doesn’t often try to pass, but has had success when it does.
The two 10-1 teams meet up with ESPN College GameDay and Fox Big Noon Kickoff both in town. Here is how they match up.
Offense
Rank (metric)
Rank (metric)
Michigan scoring offense
15th (36.9 ppg)
16th (19 ppg)
Ohio State scoring defense
Michigan rushing offense
15th (218.36 ypg)
11th (102.27 ypga)
Ohio State rushing defense
Michigan passing offense
71st (229.5 ypg)
99th (251.7 ypga)
Ohio State passing defense
Michigan total offense
24th (447.9 ypg)
44th (354.7 ypga)
Ohio State total defense
Michigan yards per play
38th (6.28 ypp)
21st (4.99 ypga)
Ohio State yards per play allowed
Michigan first downs
45th (22.2 pg)
71st (20.7 apg)
Ohio State opp. first downs
Michigan third down conv.
26th (44.87%)
91st (41.1%)
Ohio State opp. third down conv.
Michigan fourth down conv.
49th (59.09%)
48th (47.06%)
Ohio State opp. fourth down conv.
Michigan red zone conv.
11th (92.45%)
68th (83.33%)
Ohio State opp. red zone conv.
Michigan sacks allowed
5th (0.82 sapg)
12th (3.18 spg)
Ohio State sacks
Michigan TFL allowed
1st (2.18 tfla/gm)
19th (7.27 tfl/gm)
Ohio State TFL
Michigan long scrimmage plays
84th (147 10+ yd plays)
76th (155 10+ yd plays)
Ohio State long plays allowed
Michigan penalties
26th (43.7 yds/gm)
123rd (38.8 yds/gm)
Ohio State opp. penalties
Michigan TOP
14th (32:26.45)
78th (29:29.64)
Ohio State TOP
Defense
Rank (metric)
Rank (metric)
Michigan scoring defense
7th (16.3 ppg)
1st (47.2 ppg)
Ohio State scoring offense
Michigan rushing defense
31st (128.36 ypga)
31st (197.27 ypg)
Ohio State rushing offense
Michigan passing defense
8th (178.4 ypga)
6th (362.3 ypg)
Ohio State passing offense
Michigan total defense
10th (306.7 ypga)
1st (559.5 ypg)
Ohio State total offense
Michigan yards per play allowed
10th (4.67 yppa)
1st (7.98 ypp)
Ohio State yards per play
Michigan opp. first downs
10th (16.5 apg)
3rd (27 pg)
Ohio State first downs
Michigan opp. third down conv.
11th (31.71%)
3rd (54.33%)
Ohio State third down conv.
Michigan opp. fourth down conv.
44th (46.15%)
87th (46.15%)
Ohio State fourth down conv.
Michigan opp. red zone conv.
64th (82.61%)
12th (92%)
Ohio State red zone conv.
Michigan sacks
35th (2.64 s/gm)
12th (1.18 sa/gm)
Ohio State sacks allowed
Michigan TFL
95th (5.18 tfl/gm)
6th (3.55tfla/gm)
Ohio State TFL allowed
Michigan long scrimmage plays allowed
8th (115 10+ yd plays)
3rd (225 10+ yd plays)
Ohio State long plays
Michigan opp. penalties
116th (41.6 yd/gm)
80th (57.6 yd/gm)
Ohio State penalties
Michigan turnover margin
21st (+0.64/gm)
14th (+0.82/gm)
Ohio State turnover margin
Special teams
Rank (metric)
Rank (metric)
Michigan kickoff
43rd (62.88 yds)
86th (62.07 yds)
Ohio State opp. kickoff
Michigan kickoff return
80th (19.18 yds/ret)
7th (15.14 yds/ret)
Ohio State kickoff return allowed
Michigan punting
20th (45.86 yds/p)
99th (43.77 yds/p)
Ohio State opp. punting
Michigan punt return
39th (10.47 yds/ret)
30th (4.8 yds/ret)
Ohio State punt return allowed
Michigan field goals
10th (91.7%)
12th (58.3%)
Ohio State opp. field goals
Michigan PAT
1st (100%)
33rd (96.3%)
Ohio State opp. PAT
Michigan opp. kickoff
29th (59.98 yds)
94th (60.63 yds)
Ohio State kickoff
Michigan kickoff return allowed
3rd (13.4 yds/ret)
8th (27.61 yds/ret)
Ohio State kickoff return
Michigan opp. punting
109th (44.37 yds/p)
76th (41.96 yds/p)
Ohio State punting
Michigan punt return allowed
41st (6 yds/ret)
96th (5.77 yds/ret)
Ohio State punt return
Michigan opp. field goals
24th (64.3%)
5th (94.1%)
Ohio State field goals
Michigan opp. PAT
84th (100%)
1st (100%)
Ohio State PAT
Players to know
Player
Stats to Know
Quarterback
C.J. Stroud
246/346 (71.1%), 3,468 yds, 36 TDs, 5 INTs
Running Back
TreVeyon Henderson
150 car, 1,098 yds (7.32 ypc), 14 TDs (99.82 ypg)
Wide Receivers
Jaxon Smith-Njibga
Garrett Wilson
Chris Olave
69 catches, 1,132 yds (16.41 ypc), 6 TDs
60 catches, 939 yds (15.65 ypc), 11 TDs
58 catches, 848 yds (14.62ypc), 0 TDs
Leading Tacklers
S Ronnie Hickman
LB Cody Simon
S Bryson Shaw/S Teradja Mitchell
83 tackles
47 tackles
44 tackles
Sacks Leaders
DT Haskell Garrett
DT Tyleik Williams
DE Jack Sawyer
DE Tyreek Smith
5.5 sacks, 31 yds
5 sacks, 48 yds
3 sacks, 24 yds
3 sacks, 18 yds
TFL Leaders
DT Haskell Garrett
DE Zach Harrison
DT Tyleik Williams
7 TFL, 33 yds
7 TFL, 27 yds
6.5 TFL, 56 yds
Most passes broken up
CB Denzel Burke
CB Cameron Brown
10 PBU
7 PBU
Interception Leaders
S Craig Young
S Ronnie Hickman
2 INT, 88 yds, 1 TD
2 INT, 65 yds, 1 TD
Field Goals
K Noah Ruggles
16/17 FG attempts
Punting
P Jesse Mirco
41.96 yds/punt
Punt Returns
Garrett Wilson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
14 ret, 68 yds (4.86 avg)
6 ret, 58 yds (9.67 avg)
Kick Returns
Emeka Egbuka
13 ret, 417 yds (32.08 avg)
