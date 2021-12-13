By the numbers: Michigan football vs. Georgia
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
While the last two games had playoff-type feels, this one is actually the College Football Playoff.
Georgia highly expected to be the No. 1 seed come Dec. 31, but a funny thing happened on the way to the CFP — as usual, the Bulldogs couldn’t get past Alabama. Suddenly, the unbeatable defense showed a bit of vulnerability.
Ultimately, as Michigan football and Georgia take a look at each other via the stats, in many ways it’s the Spider-Man meme, two teams pointing at each other with similar identities. While the Dawgs might boast a stouter defense, and a better passing offense, Michigan has a better run offense. But, for the most part, the two teams play the same way, and it very well could end up being a battle of who executes better and who wants it more.
Here is how the Capital One Orange Bowl teams match up against each other statistically.
Offense
Rank (metric)
Rank (metric)
Michigan scoring offense
13th (37.7 ppg)
1st (9.5 ppg)
Georgia scoring defense
Michigan rushing offense
9th (223.85 ypg)
3rd (81.69 ypga)
Georgia rushing defense
Michigan passing offense
67th (228.1 ypg)
3rd (171.5 ypga)
Georgia passing defense
Michigan total offense
19th (451.9 ypg)
2nd (253.2 ypga)
Georgia total defense
Michigan yards per play
21st (6.48 ypp)
1st (4.01 ypga)
Georgia yards per play allowed
Michigan first downs
40th (22.2 pg)
2nd (14.2 apg)
Georgia opp. first downs
Michigan third down conv.
20th (45.40%)
15th (32.84%)
Georgia opp. third down conv.
Michigan fourth down conv.
47th (58.33%)
41st (46.43%)
Georgia opp. fourth down conv.
Michigan red zone conv.
7th (92.19%)
1st (60%)
Georgia opp. red zone conv.
Michigan sacks allowed
2nd (0.77 sapg)
6th (3.15 spg)
Georgia sacks
Michigan TFL allowed
1st (2.08 tfla/gm)
29th (6.54 tfl/gm)
Georgia TFL
Michigan long scrimmage plays
68th (173 10+ yd plays)
2nd (109 10+ yd plays)
Georgia long plays allowed
Michigan penalties
19th (42.4 yds/gm)
67th (52.1 yds/gm)
Georgia opp. penalties
Michigan TOP
19th (31:48.00)
48th (30:24.92)
Georgia TOP
Defense
Rank (metric)
Rank (metric)
Michigan scoring defense
4th (16.1 ppg)
7th (39.4 ppg)
Georgia scoring offense
Michigan rushing defense
21st (121.54 ypga)
28th (195.08 ypg)
Georgia rushing offense
Michigan passing defense
22nd (194.7 ypga)
52nd (247.9 ypg)
Georgia passing offense
Michigan total defense
12th (316.2 ypga)
26th (443 ypg)
Georgia total offense
Michigan yards per play allowed
9th (4.71 yppa)
5th (6.94 ypp)
Georgia yards per play
Michigan opp. first downs
11th (16.8 apg)
30th (22.9 pg)
Georgia first downs
Michigan opp. third down conv.
13th (32.34%)
31st (44.06%)
Georgia third down conv.
Michigan opp. fourth down conv.
49th (48.39%)
63rd (53.85%)
Georgia fourth down conv.
Michigan opp. red zone conv.
46th (80%)
40th (88.89%)
Georgia red zone conv.
Michigan sacks
32nd (2.62 s/gm)
6th (0.85 sa/gm)
Georgia sacks allowed
Michigan TFL
72nd (5.31 tfl/gm)
5th (3.31 tfla/gm)
Georgia TFL allowed
Michigan long scrimmage plays allowed
31st (146 10+ yd plays)
14th (205 10+ yd plays)
Georgia long plays
Michigan opp. penalties
109th (44.5 yd/gm)
10th (38.3 yd/gm)
Georgia penalties
Michigan turnover margin
38th (+0.38/gm)
64th (0/gm)
Georgia turnover margin
List
Twitter reactions from Michigan winning the Big Ten championship
Special teams
Rank (metric)
Rank (metric)
Michigan kickoff
38th (63.06 yds)
53rd (60.92 yds)
Georgia opp. kickoff
Michigan kickoff return
87th (18.81 yds/ret)
3rd (13 yds/ret)
Georgia kickoff return allowed
Michigan punting
15th (46.42 yds/p)
60th (42.05 yds/p)
Georgia opp. punting
Michigan punt return
42nd (9.94 yds/ret)
106th (10.6 yds/ret)
Georgia punt return allowed
Michigan field goals
9th (91.7%)
11th (60%)
Georgia opp. field goals
Michigan PAT
1st (100%)
11th (92.9%)
Georgia opp. PAT
Michigan opp. kickoff
25th (59.67 yds)
21st (63.59 yds)
Georgia kickoff
Michigan kickoff return allowed
1st (12.08 yds/ret)
82nd (19.07 yds/ret)
Georgia kickoff return
Michigan opp. punting
107th (44.07 yds/p)
11th (47.08 yds/p)
Georgia punting
Michigan punt return allowed
22nd (3.89 yds/ret)
46th (9.79 yds/ret)
Georgia punt return
Michigan opp. field goals
26th (66.7%)
32nd (81.8%)
Georgia field goals
Michigan opp. PAT
88th (100%)
57th (98.5%)
Georgia PAT
Mich. blocked punts/kicks
8th (4)
8th (4)
Georgia blocked punts/kicks
Players to know
Player
Stats to Know
Quarterback
Stetson Bennett IV
JT Daniels
148/231 (64.1%), 2,325 yds, 24 TDs, 7 INTs
68/94 (72.3%), 722 yds, 7 TDs, 3 INTs
Running Back
Zamir White
James Cook
135 car, 718 yds (5.32 ypc), 10 TDs (55.23 ypg)
101 car, 619 yds (6.13 ypc), 7 TDs (47.62 ypg)
Wide Receivers
Brock Bowers (TE)
Laddd McConkey
Jermaine Burton
George Pickens (inj.)
47 catches, 791 yds (16.83 ypc), 11 TDs
28 catches, 430 yds (15.36 ypc), 5 TDs
23 catches, 412 yds (17.91 ypc), 4 TDs
3 catches, 46 yds (15.33 ypc) in 2 gms
Leading Tacklers
S Lewis Cine
LB Nakobe Dean
LB Channing Tindall
61 tackles
61 tackles
58 tackles
Sacks Leaders
LB Nakobe Dean
LB Adam Anderson
LB Robert Beal Jr.
LB Channing Tindall
DL Travon Walker
5 sacks, 43 yds
5 sacks, 18 yds
4.5 sacks, 45 yds
4.5 sacks, 36 yds
4 sacks, 28 yds
TFL Leaders
LB Nakobe Dean
DL Jalen Carter
DL Devonte Wyatt
LB Nolan Smith
LB Channing Tindall
LB Robert Beal Jr.
DL Travon Walker
LB Adam Anderson
LB Quay Walker
8.5 TFL, 55 yds
8.5 TFL, 35 yds
7 TFL, 29 yds
7 TFL 25 yds
6 TFL, 39 yds
5.5 TFL, 49 yds
5.5 TFL, 33 yds
5.5 TFL, 18 yds
4.5 TFL, 28 yds
Most passes broken up
CB Latavious Brini
CB Kelee Ringo
8 PBU
7 PBU
Interception Leaders
DB Christopher Smith
LB Nakobe Dean
DB Derion Kendrick
2 INT, 94 yds, 1 TD
2 INT, 50 yds, 1 TD
2 INT, 22 yds
Field Goals
K Jack Podlesny
18/22 FG attempts
Punting
P Jake Camarda
47.08 yds/punt
Punt Returns
Kearis Jackson
22 ret, 189 yds (8.59 avg)
Kick Returns
Kenny McIntosh
Kearis Jackson
6 ret, 113 yds (18.83 avg)
5 ret, 105 yds (21 avg)9
List
What Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football being in the Capital One Orange Bowl