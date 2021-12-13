By the numbers: Michigan football vs. Georgia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Hole
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

While the last two games had playoff-type feels, this one is actually the College Football Playoff.

Georgia highly expected to be the No. 1 seed come Dec. 31, but a funny thing happened on the way to the CFP — as usual, the Bulldogs couldn’t get past Alabama. Suddenly, the unbeatable defense showed a bit of vulnerability.

Ultimately, as Michigan football and Georgia take a look at each other via the stats, in many ways it’s the Spider-Man meme, two teams pointing at each other with similar identities. While the Dawgs might boast a stouter defense, and a better passing offense, Michigan has a better run offense. But, for the most part, the two teams play the same way, and it very well could end up being a battle of who executes better and who wants it more.

Here is how the Capital One Orange Bowl teams match up against each other statistically.

Offense

Rank (metric)

Rank (metric)

Michigan scoring offense

13th (37.7 ppg)

1st (9.5 ppg)

Georgia scoring defense

Michigan rushing offense

9th (223.85 ypg)

3rd (81.69 ypga)

Georgia rushing defense

Michigan passing offense

67th (228.1 ypg)

3rd (171.5 ypga)

Georgia passing defense

Michigan total offense

19th (451.9 ypg)

2nd (253.2 ypga)

Georgia total defense

Michigan yards per play

21st (6.48 ypp)

1st (4.01 ypga)

Georgia yards per play allowed

Michigan first downs

40th (22.2 pg)

2nd (14.2 apg)

Georgia opp. first downs

Michigan third down conv.

20th (45.40%)

15th (32.84%)

Georgia opp. third down conv.

Michigan fourth down conv.

47th (58.33%)

41st (46.43%)

Georgia opp. fourth down conv.

Michigan red zone conv.

7th (92.19%)

1st (60%)

Georgia opp. red zone conv.

Michigan sacks allowed

2nd (0.77 sapg)

6th (3.15 spg)

Georgia sacks

Michigan TFL allowed

1st (2.08 tfla/gm)

29th (6.54 tfl/gm)

Georgia TFL

Michigan long scrimmage plays

68th (173 10+ yd plays)

2nd (109 10+ yd plays)

Georgia long plays allowed

Michigan penalties

19th (42.4 yds/gm)

67th (52.1 yds/gm)

Georgia opp. penalties

Michigan TOP

19th (31:48.00)

48th (30:24.92)

Georgia TOP

Defense

Rank (metric)

Rank (metric)

Michigan scoring defense

4th (16.1 ppg)

7th (39.4 ppg)

Georgia scoring offense

Michigan rushing defense

21st (121.54 ypga)

28th (195.08 ypg)

Georgia rushing offense

Michigan passing defense

22nd (194.7 ypga)

52nd (247.9 ypg)

Georgia passing offense

Michigan total defense

12th (316.2 ypga)

26th (443 ypg)

Georgia total offense

Michigan yards per play allowed

9th (4.71 yppa)

5th (6.94 ypp)

Georgia yards per play

Michigan opp. first downs

11th (16.8 apg)

30th (22.9 pg)

Georgia first downs

Michigan opp. third down conv.

13th (32.34%)

31st (44.06%)

Georgia third down conv.

Michigan opp. fourth down conv.

49th (48.39%)

63rd (53.85%)

Georgia fourth down conv.

Michigan opp. red zone conv.

46th (80%)

40th (88.89%)

Georgia red zone conv.

Michigan sacks

32nd (2.62 s/gm)

6th (0.85 sa/gm)

Georgia sacks allowed

Michigan TFL

72nd (5.31 tfl/gm)

5th (3.31 tfla/gm)

Georgia TFL allowed

Michigan long scrimmage plays allowed

31st (146 10+ yd plays)

14th (205 10+ yd plays)

Georgia long plays

Michigan opp. penalties

109th (44.5 yd/gm)

10th (38.3 yd/gm)

Georgia penalties

Michigan turnover margin

38th (+0.38/gm)

64th (0/gm)

Georgia turnover margin

List

Twitter reactions from Michigan winning the Big Ten championship

Special teams

Rank (metric)

Rank (metric)

Michigan kickoff

38th (63.06 yds)

53rd (60.92 yds)

Georgia opp. kickoff

Michigan kickoff return

87th (18.81 yds/ret)

3rd (13 yds/ret)

Georgia kickoff return allowed

Michigan punting

15th (46.42 yds/p)

60th (42.05 yds/p)

Georgia opp. punting

Michigan punt return

42nd (9.94 yds/ret)

106th (10.6 yds/ret)

Georgia punt return allowed

Michigan field goals

9th (91.7%)

11th (60%)

Georgia opp. field goals

Michigan PAT

1st (100%)

11th (92.9%)

Georgia opp. PAT

Michigan opp. kickoff

25th (59.67 yds)

21st (63.59 yds)

Georgia kickoff

Michigan kickoff return allowed

1st (12.08 yds/ret)

82nd (19.07 yds/ret)

Georgia kickoff return

Michigan opp. punting

107th (44.07 yds/p)

11th (47.08 yds/p)

Georgia punting

Michigan punt return allowed

22nd (3.89 yds/ret)

46th (9.79 yds/ret)

Georgia punt return

Michigan opp. field goals

26th (66.7%)

32nd (81.8%)

Georgia field goals

Michigan opp. PAT

88th (100%)

57th (98.5%)

Georgia PAT

Mich. blocked punts/kicks

8th (4)

8th (4)

Georgia blocked punts/kicks

Players to know

Player

Stats to Know

Quarterback

Stetson Bennett IV

JT Daniels

148/231 (64.1%), 2,325 yds, 24 TDs, 7 INTs

68/94 (72.3%), 722 yds, 7 TDs, 3 INTs

Running Back

Zamir White

James Cook

135 car, 718 yds (5.32 ypc), 10 TDs (55.23 ypg)

101 car, 619 yds (6.13 ypc), 7 TDs (47.62 ypg)

Wide Receivers

Brock Bowers (TE)

Laddd McConkey

Jermaine Burton

George Pickens (inj.)

47 catches, 791 yds (16.83 ypc), 11 TDs

28 catches, 430 yds (15.36 ypc), 5 TDs

23 catches, 412 yds (17.91 ypc), 4 TDs

3 catches, 46 yds (15.33 ypc) in 2 gms

Leading Tacklers

S Lewis Cine

LB Nakobe Dean

LB Channing Tindall

61 tackles

61 tackles

58 tackles

Sacks Leaders

LB Nakobe Dean

LB Adam Anderson

LB Robert Beal Jr.

LB Channing Tindall

DL Travon Walker

5 sacks, 43 yds

5 sacks, 18 yds

4.5 sacks, 45 yds

4.5 sacks, 36 yds

4 sacks, 28 yds

TFL Leaders

LB Nakobe Dean

DL Jalen Carter

DL Devonte Wyatt

LB Nolan Smith

LB Channing Tindall

LB Robert Beal Jr.

DL Travon Walker

LB Adam Anderson

LB Quay Walker

8.5 TFL, 55 yds

8.5 TFL, 35 yds

7 TFL, 29 yds

7 TFL 25 yds

6 TFL, 39 yds

5.5 TFL, 49 yds

5.5 TFL, 33 yds

5.5 TFL, 18 yds

4.5 TFL, 28 yds

Most passes broken up

CB Latavious Brini

CB Kelee Ringo

8 PBU

7 PBU

Interception Leaders

DB Christopher Smith

LB Nakobe Dean

DB Derion Kendrick

2 INT, 94 yds, 1 TD

2 INT, 50 yds, 1 TD

2 INT, 22 yds

Field Goals

K Jack Podlesny

18/22 FG attempts

Punting

P Jake Camarda

47.08 yds/punt

Punt Returns

Kearis Jackson

22 ret, 189 yds (8.59 avg)

Kick Returns

Kenny McIntosh

Kearis Jackson

6 ret, 113 yds (18.83 avg)

5 ret, 105 yds (21 avg)9

List

What Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football being in the Capital One Orange Bowl

Recommended Stories