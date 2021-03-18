By the Numbers: March Madness kicks off
The 2021 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament gets underway in Indiana, where every game will take place in one state for the first time amid special protocols for the pandemic.
Washington defensive end Chase Young discussed Dwayne Haskins' struggles in Washington.
Four Quarters: Steph Curry's defense is keeping the Warriors afloat, plus trade targets, Jayson Tatum's progression and Hall of Fame locks.
Ortiz insists he’s hitting harder now than he ever has as he prepares for his bout on Saturday on DAZN against ex-super lightweight champion Maurice Hooker.
Which teams will be the big buyers and sellers before the NBA's March 25 trade deadline?
NASCAR officials handed down penalties to five Cup Series teams Tuesday for lug-nut infractions, including one-race suspensions for two crew chiefs after last weekend’s events at Phoenix Raceway. Two cars — the No. 2 Team Penske Ford for driver Brad Keselowski and the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet for Daniel Suarez — were each […]
JaVale McGee, Tristan Thompson, Hassan Whiteside and Aaron Gordon could be on the move before the March 25 trade deadline.
Lonzo Ball is having a career season with the Pelicans, though his outspoken dad apparently isn't happy enough with what he's seeing there.
The Bills signing Mitchell Trubisky as a backup makes more sense than you may think.
Mislav Orsic scored a hat trick as Dinamo Zagreb came back from a 2-0 first leg deficit In England to send Spurs crashing out of England after extra time.
The Bears made an offer that the Seahawks could easily refuse.
One thing is clear: Tennessee Titans OLB Bud Dupree is ready to earn every penny of his contract.
Tom Brady reacted to his former Patriots teammate Patrick Chung's retirement announcement with a heartfelt message.
Junior Dos Santos' team states that the appeal to overturn the result to a no contest is about setting the right precedent for MMA.
The Minnesota Vikings have made a savvy move for the 2021 and 2022 NFL salary cap: Giving TE Kyle Rudolph a post-June 1 designation.
After Giannis Antetokounmpo's jumper gave the Bucks a lead with 1:12 left, he celebrated by sitting down on the court and smiling into the cameras.
The Houston Texans have cut tight end Darren Fells and traded for New England Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo.
Despite the news that JuJu Smith-Schuster is in talks with the New York Jets about joining the Gang Green, it sounds like the Steelers are still in the mix.
Kevin Holland doesn't regret his comments towards Khamzat Chimaev's COVID-19 case – not one bit.
Mike Tyson, 54, has every intention of returning to the ring, and this time he wants to "go all out."