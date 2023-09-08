Numbers to know in high school football through three weeks of season

One of the best things about football is hearing the pads crackle and slam.

Here are nine numbers that pop through three weeks of the season. The statistics are on offense and some digits form a noticeable trend.

9: Margaretta sophomore quarterback Judah Keller has five touchdowns rushing and four scoring passes.

7: Clark Norman, Chancy Miracle, Jayvin Sheffield, Brennan Wilson, Drake Guhn, Mason Flewelling and Adam Young each rushed for at least one touchdown for unbeaten Clyde. Norman has three scores on the ground and Miracle two.

6: Junior quarterback Mike LaLonde has six touchdown passes to four different receivers to help Oak Harbor win its first three games.

5: Fremont Ross junior quarterback Karson Kayden has five touchdown passes in his first year as starter. He tossed two scores in a win over Sandusky, two in a loss to Perrysburg and one in a setback to Tiffin Columbian. He has two rushing touchdowns.

5: Bellevue senior running back Jax LaPata rushed for three touchdowns in a win over Shelby and two to help beat Wauseon.

5: Oak Harbor junior running back Carson Ridener rushed for three touchdowns, caught a 64-yard scoring pass and added a 53-yard pick-6.

5: Oak Harbor senior receiver Jaqui Hayward has three touchdown receptions and two punt returns for scores. The catches covered 77, 59 and 46 yards and the returns 84 and 64.

5: Genoa senior quarterback Aiden Brunkhorst has five touchdown passes. He added one score on the ground.

5: Port Clinton senior running back Dagan Meyers has four touchdowns rushing and one scoring reception.

