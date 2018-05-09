Warriors brief: The numbers you need to know ahead of Rockets showdown

The Warriors have finally reached their long awaited matchup with the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals. Unlike every playoff series in the last four seasons under Steve Kerr, the Warriors will open the series on the road for the first time since their first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014. Here is some information and statistics you will want to know in preparation:

The Warriors had the second best road record in the NBA in the regular season at 29-12 (first place belonged to the Houston Rockets at 31-10)



In their careers against the Rockets:

Steph Curry is averaging 22.6 points per game on 47 percent shooting overall and 40 percent from deep.

Kevin Durant is averaging 26.7 points per game on 48 percent shooting overall and 40 percent from deep.

Klay Thompson is averaging 18 points per game on 42 percent shooting overall and 35 percent from deep.

Draymond Green is averaging 10.5 points per game on 47 percent shooting overall and 31 percent from deep.













In their careers against the Warriors:

James Harden is averaging 21.9 points per game on 41 percent shooting overall and 34 percent from deep.

Chris Paul is averaging 18.7 points per game on 45 percent shooting overall and 38 percent from deep

Eric Gordon is averaging 16.8 points per game on 38 percent shooting overall and 31 percent from deep.







The Warriors went 1-2 against the Rockets in the regular season, but neither team was ever at their full roster in the games. In their first matchup of the regular season, the Warriors were without Andre Iguodala for the entirety of the game, and without Draymond Green in the fourth quarter. In their second game this season, the Warriors were without Kevin Durant and the Rockets were without James Harden. Finally in their third match up, the Warriors were without Iguodala again and the Rockets were without Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green.