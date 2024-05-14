By the Numbers: Kicking off the WNBA season

- Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women’s basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.21:34Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Fever 83, Dream 80The Fever defeated the Dream, 83-80. NaLyssa Smith led the way for the Fever with 21 points and 6 rebounds, while Caitlin Clark added 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in her home debut. Rhyne Howard tallied 13 points, 3 steals, and 3 3PM for the Dream in the losing effort. The Fever finish the WNBA preseason, 1-1, while the Dream also finish at 1-1. The Fever will face off against the Sun in the first regular season game on Tuesday, May 14 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2). The Dream will open up against the Sparks on Wednesday, May 15 (10:00 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass).1:13Now PlayingPaused
- Hawks nab No. 1 pick in Draft Lottery, projected to take Alex Sarr<p>Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek reacts to the Atlanta Hawks overcoming a 3% chance to claim the top overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft along with offering her latest mock draft with Alex Sarr going No. 1 overall.</p>2:15Now PlayingPaused
- Series Preview: Celtics to face Cavaliers in Round 2We preview the Celtics second round match-up against the Cavs by looking back at the season series between Boston and Cleveland<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/series-preview-celtics-to-face-cavaliers-in-round-2/609929/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Series Preview: Celtics to face Cavaliers in Round 2</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:27Now PlayingPaused
By the Numbers: Kicking off the WNBA season
As the season begins, a look at the numbers behind the WNBA and the star players that will continue to make an impact in the world of women’s sports.