By the numbers: Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Purdue Boilermakers in Week 10

Iowa (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) embarks on its second-to-last road trip of 2022 as it takes on Purdue (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) today at 11 a.m. from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

“Great respect for Coach Brohm, his players. Done a great job since he’s gotten there. Not just a matter of them being good offensively, which they are, but they’ve upgraded their program in all three areas. They play well defensively, on special teams, on offense as well.

“We haven’t had much success the last couple outings against them, so that’s a goal of ours, to try to change that. Big challenge on our hands. They’re coming off a bye, so they should be well-rested and prepared. I’m sure they will be. We’re going on the road. A road challenge for us,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Before the Hawkeyes kickoff against the Boilermakers, let’s take one final look at each of the two teams’ key statistical numbers.

Passing offense

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa: No. 120 (155.1 yards per game)

Purdue: No. 13 (314.2 yards per game)

Passing defense

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa: No. 9 (172.1 yards allowed per game)

Purdue: No. 84 (242.8 yards allowed per game)

Rushing offense

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa: No. 120 (93.5 yards per game)

Purdue: No. 94 (130.4 yards per game)

Rushing defense

Joseph Cress / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa: No. 11 (93.5 yards allowed per game)

Purdue: No. 20 (110 yards allowed per game)

Total offense

Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa: No. 129 (248.6 yards per game)

Purdue: No. 32 (444.6 yards per game)

Total defense

Joseph Cress / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa: No. 5 (265.6 yards allowed per game)

Purdue: No. 43 (352.8 yards allowed per game)

Scoring offense

Joseph Cress / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa: No. 125 (16.4 points per game)

Purdue: No. 42 (32.8 points per game)

Scoring defense

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa: No. 5 (15.75 points allowed per game)

Purdue: No. 64 (25.5 points allowed per game)

3rd-down conversion offense

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa: tied-No. 122 (.286), (30-of-105)

Purdue: No. 41 (.438), (53-of-121)

3rd-down conversion defense

Joseph Cress / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa: No. 28 (.328), (42-of-128)

Purdue: No. 12 (.301), (31-of-103)

Turnovers gained

(Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

Iowa: tied-No. 45 (8 interceptions, 5 fumbles recovered)

Purdue: tied-No. 45 (10 interceptions, 3 fumbles recovered)

Turnover margin

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa: tied-No. 62 (+1) (13 turnovers gained, 12 turnovers lost)

Purdue: tied-No. 82 (-2) (13 turnovers gained, 15 turnovers lost)

