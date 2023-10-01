The numbers and intangibles behind Ole Miss' big win over LSU

Oct. 1—OXFORD — Of all the numbers that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin could have referenced following the Rebels' win over LSU on Saturday night — a game that included 104 points, over 1,300 yards — the first one he mentioned was the record-setting 66,703 fans in attendance.

"We say 'Do things better than we've already done before' is a motto we have, that's awesome," Kiffin said. "You could feel it in the game, certainly could feel it in the fourth quarter.

A not insignificant number of the 66,703 fans ended the night by rushing the field once Ole Miss finally closed out No. 13 LSU for a 55-49 win .

Tre Harris' 13-yard touchdown reception with 39 seconds left stood as the game-winning score, but it wasn't until LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' final pass took a deflection and flew through the back of the end zone that the Ole Miss faithful could finally let the win sink in.

"That ain't 30 seconds, that was about 15 minutes," Kiffin said.

Rewriting the record books

Ole Miss' 55 points on Saturday was the most it had scored against an AP-ranked team in program history. It was so reminiscent of the 2020 Ole Miss team that the 1,343 combined total yards of offense and 104 combined points were the most in the SEC since the 2020 Ole Miss-Alabama game and both were the third-most in conference play. The Rebels' 706 yards were the sixth-most in Ole Miss history, and it was the fourth time they have hit 700-yard mark under Kiffin.

The Rebels finally found balance between passing and running, and their stars were all on top of their game.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns, and Harris finished the night with 153 yards and a touchdown. Quinshon Judkins regained his 2022 form with 177 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries to headline a renaissance from the Ole Miss ground game. Behind Judkins, Ulysses Bentley IV had another 90 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while Dart added 50 yards and a touchdown as well.

Saturday's game was full of dizzying statistics. Ole Miss overcame 121 penalty yards. There was a stretch in the first half where seven of eight drives ended in touchdowns, with the lone exception being a made field goal. Twenty passing plays went for 15-plus yards, while another 20 rushing plays gained 10-plus yards. Somehow, between all the scoring, there was time for five punts in the game.

Fun: Unquantifiable

Heading into Saturday's game, Harris woke up feeling an overwhelming sense of peace, which isn't normal for him.

"Usually, I'm amped up for the game, but I was extremely calm the entire game," Harris said. "I just came into the game ready to play against a couple of guys I knew, a couple people, playing against my hometown state and everything like that. "

His quarterback and hotel roommate knew something was up.

"He just looked at me and he's like, 'Bro, I feel so peaceful right now,' and I looked at him and I was like, 'What do you mean?'" Dart said. "He's like, 'Dude, I just know exactly what I'm about to do to them.' Just me looking at him in our hotel room, I was like, 'This kid's about to pop off today.'"

"That was probably the funnest game I ever played in my life," Harris said. "Not even joking, that was the best game I ever played in my life, the most fun game I've ever had in my life, and that's exactly what I came here for."

