Numbers game, defensive performance holding back Junior Galette and Redskins reunion

Pressuring the quarterback in the NFL does not need to come from the edge, and so far in Washington, it hasn't.

Through three games, the Redskins starting outside linebackers Preston Smith and Ryan Kerrigan are yet to record a sack.

Still, the 'Skins defense has recorded seven sacks so far this season, good for the middle of the pack in the league.

Matt Ioannidis leads the way with three sacks in three games, while Jonathan Allen added two sacks in Week 3 against the Green Bay. Rookie Daron Payne also had a sack against the Packers and second-year man Ryan Anderson got a sack in the opener.

The questions remain, however, when will the exterior pressure emerge?

Kerrigan and Smith showed signs against Green Bay. Kerrigan got two holding calls against him, and Smith got near Rodgers on a number of plays.

Anderson also plays off the edge, it should be noted, and nearly grabbed Rodgers in Week 3 too. Pernell McPhee has logged good snaps for Washington but has been more helpful in the run game than getting to QBs so far.

It's tough to worry too much about pass rush though as the Redskins defense ranks as the No. 2 unit in the NFL, both in yards allowed and points allowed. That's a wildly impressive turnaround from last season, even if it is quite early.

Many fans want to know if Junior Galette could help on the edge, and the former Redskins pass rusher would love to come back to the team.

Few athletes publicly own their mistakes, but Galette has been completely honest about the error he made this offseason when he turned down a contract from Washington.

Check out any of his social media accounts, Twitter or Instagram, and Galette has explained repeatedly that through the bad advice of an agent, he expected a robust free agent market. He turned down a real offer from the Redskins in search of a more lucrative offer elsewhere, and it never came.

The end result is Galette still being available as a free agent.

So, does he make sense for Washington? The answer isn't exactly simple.

Galette can play, that's clear.

Last season, Galette graded as one of the top pass rushers in the league according to Pro Football Focus. He's got undeniable speed off the edge.

He's had workouts with other NFL teams but is yet to sign as the NFL calendar turns to Week 4.

In Washington, team sources have been clear that the organization intends to go forward with Kerrigan, Smith, Anderson and McPhee as their outside linebackers.

If an injury occurs, then Galette might get a call, but that doesn't seem like it's going to happen otherwise.

What's interesting, however, is the Redskins kept five outside linebackers on their roster for most of last season and 10 linebackers overall. This year, the Redskins are rolling with four OLBs and nine LBs overall.

One thing that hurts Galette's roster chances is that the Redskins brass is electing to keep six wide receivers on the 53, unlike five most of last year. To create a roster spot for Galette, somebody else must come off, and right now, that doesn't seem imminent.

It's also important to note that Kerrigan has a long track record of productivity.

Despite the slow start, it would be silly to count him out, and most coaches still expect another double-digit sack campaign from 91.

For his part, Smith has been a streaky sack master. When he gets to the QB, he does so in bunches.

Could Galette help? Sure.

But for the Redskins, the defense is already performing at a high level. The team certainly believes their two best pass rushers will make more of an impact going forward. And there isn't a roster spot.

Things change quickly in the NFL though. Stay tuned.

