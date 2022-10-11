By the Numbers: Fired football coaches cash in
A look behind NFL and college football coaches’ losing streaks and their multi-million dollar contract payouts despite being ousted from their head coaching jobs.
‘Seemed like a harsh tackle’, says one social media user
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin explained what happened during the icy postgame exchange between him and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea on Saturday.
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 7 highlighted by Alabama at Tennessee, Penn State at Michigan, and USC at Utah
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both [more]
Penn State vs Michigan game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 7 game on Saturday, October 15
The man who was shoved to the ground by Davante Adams following the Raiders Monday Night Football loss to the Chiefs has filed a police report.
With the Panthers apparently hitting the reset button, and with the Bills reportedly having past interest in running back Christian McCaffrey, reports are emerging that the Bills and Panthers have spoken about McCaffrey. And, of course, conflicting reports are emerging that they haven’t. These things happen from time to time in the NFL. Whether it’s [more]
Here’s what Chiefs defensive tackle and referee Carl Cheffers had to say about the roughing the passer penalty against Jones Monday night.
Commanders coach Ron Rivera made waves on Monday when he blamed the team’s 1-4 mark in a division with three teams at 4-1 or better on one player. On Tuesday, Rivera put the bus in reverse and rolled it back from his quarterback. Appearing on the Don Geronimo Show on WBIG radio, Rivera acknowledged that [more]
Josh Heupel updated the status of Tennessee football's starting safety, Jaylen McCollough, who was arrested on felony assault charges before Alabama.
Injuries continue to mount and the first of the byes are here, creating new challenges for fantasy managers. Andy Behrens is here to help with his top pickups for Week 6.
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
Josh Donaldson’s drive bounced off the very top of the wall, and Oscar Gonzalez relayed the ball back to the infield in the Yankees' playoff opener.
The Kansas City Chiefs won on Monday night despite a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty called on Chris Jones during the second quarter.
The author of this letter to the editor says Washington incompetence has come to Arrowhead Stadium. | Opinion
ESPN's Bill Connelly looked at what's happened to the Oklahoma Sooners.
The refusal of Patriots coach Bill Belichick to “get into a lot of hypotheticals” regarding the quarterback situation on Monday becomes, as a practical matter, a very tangible and meaningful comment about the status of supposed starter Mac Jones. When asked whether rookie Bailey Zappe will keep playing even when second-year first-rounder Jones is healthy, [more]
