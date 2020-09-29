By the numbers: Examining the Lions Week 3 victory over the Cardinals

Examining the Detroit Lions 26-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals by identifying the numbers that helped them secure the win.

0 — receiving yards for Larry Fitzgerald. This was only the second time in 253 games he was held without a yard (per the Athletic’s Chris Burke)

3 — Lions’ interceptions, after not having a single turnover through the first two weeks of the season. This was also the first time under coach Matt Patricia that the Lions managed more than one interception in a game.

Duron Harmon with the Lions first turnover in the season pic.twitter.com/hymqKlzuIx — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) September 27, 2020





4.78 — average hang time on Jack Fox’s punts, best in the NFL.

11 — team-leading tackles by Tracy Walker. He also led the team in tackles in Week 1.

14 — YAC above expectations for Marvin Jones Jr.’s on his reception that set up Matt Prater’s game-winning field goal. Jones’ catch was only expected to go six yards, but his extra effort allowed him to gain 20 on the play.

15th — Game-winning field goal in Prater’s career.

Matt Prater ends Lions fans pain pic.twitter.com/xSedG7NZnP — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) September 27, 2020





20.33 — miles per hour Okudah ran on his first career interception (per NFL’s Next Gen Stats).

Gorgeous first career interception by Jeff Okudah. Undercuts the DeAndre Hopkins route, closes on the ball, dives for the pick and has the awareness to get up and run pic.twitter.com/oTQ1qqyA6L — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) September 27, 2020





23 – percent of defensive snaps played for Jarrad Davis, a career-low.

29th — Matthew Stafford 4th quarter comeback. This was also his 35th game-winning drive.

32:50 — Lions time of possession, compared to the Cardinals 27:10.

43 — total rushes on the season for Adrian Peterson. Kerryon Johnson has 18, while D’Andre Swift has just eight.

44.4 — percent of the time the Lions used zone coverage in Week 3. This was considerably higher than what the Lions did over the first two weeks — and really Patricia’s entire tenure — using zone 17.9- and 18.2-percent respectively (per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein).

49 – snaps for Kenny Golladay (73-percent) in his first game back after his hamstring injury.

51.1 — Net punting average for Jack Fox, best in the NFL.

53.1 — Average yards per punt by Fox, also best in the NFL.

63 — Total plays by the Cardinals, 12.5 below their average. The Lions game plan of winning the time of possession and limiting the Cardinals opportunities with the ball worked.

83 — Jesse James jersey number. You may not have recognized it because he hadn’t been targeted through the first two weeks, but in this game, he secured three of his four targets for 28 yards and a touchdown.

88.2 — Kerryon Johnson’s PFF pass-blocking grade, No. 1 among running backs. D’Andre Swift’s 83.3 is PFF’s No. 11 among running backs. Jamal Agnew is PFF’s No. 1 run-blocking running back, while Jason Cabinda is No. 4 on PFF’s run-blocking list.

92.8 — Jack Fox’s PFF score. He is so far ahead of the rest of the NFL that the distance separating Fox’s grade from the next best punter (Bradley Pinion 73.0) is larger than the distance separating Pinnon from punter #32 (Dustin Colquitt 57.0).

100 — percent of snaps for Tracy Walker, Will Harris saw just 29-percent after out snapping Walker in Week 2.

270 — passing yards and two touchdowns by both Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray. Stafford did it on 31 attempts, Murray on 35, but the difference was Stafford threw zero interceptions, while Murray had three.