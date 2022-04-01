By the Numbers: Duke vs. UNC
Duke and the University of North Carolina face off in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament for the first time in their storied rivalry.
The most important industry in the 11-mile stretch of real estate between North Carolina's two cathedrals of hoops, the Smith Center in Chapel Hill and Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, is basketball. For decades, a win, or loss, in any given matchup between Duke and North Carolina has had the power to shape the next week, or month, or year, for the thousands of fans who wear different shades of blue, and bring two different worldviews to one of the most intense rivalries in sports. On Saturday comes the 258th and most titanic meeting of them all — Blue Devils vs. Tar Heels in the Final Four, the first time that's ever happened.
