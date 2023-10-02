The numbers that doomed Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football coach Tom Allen obviously didn’t like what he saw on film.

Allen fired offensive coordinator Walt Bell less than 24 hours after the Hoosiers suffered an embarrassing 44-17 loss to Maryland.

While Allen initially blamed “execution” for the offensive missteps, it was clear that IU’s issues on offense went well beyond that.

Here’s some numbers that highlight the Hoosiers offensive struggles during Bell’s 17-game tenure:

More: Grading Indiana football's 44-17 loss to Maryland. Are there any passing marks?

➤ 15.8 points per game vs. FBS opponents in 2023

Indiana just couldn’t find the end zone this season. That number also includes a defensive touchdown the Hoosiers scored against Akron. This is tied for 123rd among 133 FBS teams this season and there’s not a single Power Five team below them.

The program’s scoring average during Bell’s 17 games against FBS competition was 20.5 points.

Allen stressed the need for points (duh) nearly every time he spoke this year, and it’s the simplest way Bell’s offense didn’t meet the expectations during his 17-game tenure.

➤ 51.7% touchdown percentage in the red zone

Indiana only scored touchdowns on 30 of its 58 trips (51.7%) inside the 25-yard line going back to last season. It ranked No. 112 in the FBS last year in the category and ranked No. 100 through the first five games this season.

The Hoosiers turned the ball over on downs in the red zone each of the last three games. They had to settle for field goals with the ball inside the 10-yard line on possessions against Akron and Maryland as well.

Much of the failures came down to failures in short-yardage situations with Bell unable to find a reliable option in those key situations.

More: IU football's defense was supposed to be reliable. Against Maryland, it was anything but.

➤110.7 rushing yards per game (95.2 against FBS opponents) from 2022-23

Indiana’s rush offense has simply been non-existent during Bell’s tenure and was somehow still trending in the wrong direction when Bell was let go.

The Hoosiers averaged 84.3 yards on the ground against FBS opponents this season, ranked No. 119 out of 133 teams. Their 2.57 yards per carry was tied for No. 121. They had only 16 carries of 10-yards or more (three of 20-yards or more) and much of that production came against Indiana State.

Indiana has eight carries of 10-yards or more against FBS competition (none of 20-yards or more). Vanderbilt is the only Power Five team with fewer carries of 10-yards or less against FBS opponents. The lack of explosiveness plagued the team last year as well.

The numbers were especially concerning since Bell defined their identity as a “run first offense” just days before he was fired. The inability to run the ball consistently put IU behind the sticks and hampered Tayven Jackson’s ability to make plays.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana's offense never clicked during Walt Bell's brief tenure