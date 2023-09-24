Numbers you don't know from Alabama football's defensive dominance of Ole Miss

Jalen Milroe immediately wanted to talk about the Alabama football defense.

He was asked after the 24-10 win over Ole Miss how positive a step it was for the team.

"No. 1, what I want to do is talk about the defense," Milroe said. "The defense played their butts off. They played hard for us all four quarters. We pick up on their energy. They play hard, they play tough, they have great energy on the sideline. Their confidence. I would honestly say our defense is doing a great job right now."

He's right. The group was straight up dominant against the Rebels.

Anyone watching knew the Alabama defense had a big day Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but a further dive into the statistics shows just how dominant it was. Here's a look at some of the most noteworthy stats from the game between Alabama (3-1, 1-0 SEC) and Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1 SEC).

REQUIRED READING: QB Jalen Milroe showed Alabama football he's a leader worth following. Let all naysayers know

REPORT CARD: Grading Alabama football in win over Ole Miss: Tide slept in but showed up for test

Pass rush from an unlikely source

Behind Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell on the edge, the biggest source of pass rush this season has been from the big man in the middle, Tim Keenan III.

Getting his first start at nose tackle this season, Keenan has been a force at times. He showed that against Ole Miss with three pressures, per Pro Football Focus' charting Sunday. That was second behind Turner and Braswell, and those numbers line up for the season as a whole, too.

Turner and Braswell lead the way with 21 and 18 pressures respectively, but Keenan is next up with nine. To do that as a defensive tackle up the middle is impressive. Alabama needs more of that from its defensive line.

Speaking of Dallas Turner ...

He had a monster day against Ole Miss. He tallied five pressures, two sacks, one hit and two hurries, per PFF. He also had four stops as a tackler, which led the Crimson Tide. He didn't miss any tackles either.

It's no secret Turner has the ability to be one of the defenses best players, and he showed it in a big way Saturday as he led the way in creating havoc in the backfield.

Terrion Arnold putting together strong season

Arnold had his ups and downs in his first season starting at cornerback in 2022, but he has shown mastery of the position this season.

The interception is an obvious example of his success, but it extends past that. Ole Miss targeted Arnold seven times and he only allowed three receptions, per PFF. That's a rate of 42.9%; only safety Caleb Downs had a better allowed catch rate in the secondary at 0%, but he was only targeted once.

Arnold also had two stops as a tackler and missed only 12.5% of his tackles, which is impressive considering he has to make most of his in the open field.

The defense as a whole

This was no average offense. Ole Miss had been lighting up opponents through the first month of the season. Sure, none were SEC opponents, but still, the Rebels had no troubles putting together massive days offensively.

After averaging 52 points per game over the first three weeks, Ole Miss only scored 10 against Alabama. The Rebels scored 19 touchdowns over the first three weeks then only scored one Saturday.

The Crimson Tide showed plenty on which it can build, and if it plays like it did against the Rebels, the Alabama defense will be able to keep the Crimson Tide in just about every game.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Breaking down Alabama football's defensive dominance vs. Ole Miss