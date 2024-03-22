Here are the numbers that define Xavier Musketeers' 1st losing since 1996

In a little over seven months, Xavier men's basketball will open a new season at Cintas Center.

Expectations will be high, once again. The pain from what could've been during the 2023-24 season will be forgotten.

While the world is tuned into March Madness this week, Xavier is in the reloading stage on its roster after a first-round loss in the NIT. But what led the first losing season in Xavier history since 1996?

The Musketeers were dealt a 2-7 off suit hand at the poker table long before the season tipped off and could never recover. These numbers tell the story of what went wrong.

2: Season-ending injuries suffered by starters in the preseason

Xavier head coach Sean Miller said he knew his team would struggle this season as far back as the team's trip to The Bahamas for the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League. He had reason to worry.

Two projected starting forwards − Jerome Hunter and Zach Freemantle − were out with questionable returns. Hunter had a cardiac episode that left him out indefinitely. He would later tear his Achilles tendon. Freemantle would need another surgery on his left foot. Both would miss the entire season. The lack of veteran leadership and experience left Xavier with 10 new players and sophomore Desmond Claude was the only returner.

Xavier forward Zach Freemantle missed the entire 2023-24 season after needing a second foot surgery.

"In some ways it's like putting a puzzle together," Miller said at Big East Media Day in October.

The puzzle was never completed. Hunter and Freemantle were desperately missed all season by a team that lacked frontcourt production.

"When Zach Freemantle and Jerome Hunter went down in the summer, that was after our recruiting window had closed. So, we really didn't have much to turn to," Miller said.

2,004: Minutes played by Xavier freshmen

Xavier had a top-20 Class of 2023 recruiting class (No. 17 by 247Sports) but the loss of Freemantle and Hunter meant that the Musketeers' freshmen had to grow up fast.

Xavier freshmen played a total of 2,004 minutes this season, by far the most in the Big East. UConn was next at 1,588 minutes, but nearly half were garnered by Stephon Castle, who could be a first-round NBA pick this summer. Only three other teams (UConn, Providence and Georgetown) played freshmen more than 1,000 minutes.

Xavier freshman Dailyn Swain averaged 4.6 points in 29 games this season.

Dailyn Swain (549) was one of four Xavier freshmen to play at least 400 minutes, joining Trey Green (447), Sasa Ciani (408) and Lazar Djokovic (405).

No. 9: Xavier's strength of schedule (KenPom)

Xavier's schedule would've been a tall task for most Division I college basketball teams. For Xavier's young, inexperienced roster, it was a death wish. As of Friday morning, Xavier played the No. 9 hardest schedule in KenPom.

Xavier played 11 games against NCAA Tournament clubs and went 1-10. That daunting slate includes three No. 1 seeds (UConn, Purdue and Houston). Xavier was 0-5 in those contests.

Connecticut, with center Donovan Clingan, is one of three NCAA Tournament No. 1 seeds that Xavier played this season (Houston, Purdue), going 0-5. All told, Xavier played 11 games against NCAA Tournament clubs and went 1-10.

10.7: Offensive rebounds allowed per game by Xavier

Allowing second-chance opportunities plagued Xavier all season, sometimes in the game's biggest moments. Xavier permitted 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, tied with Marquette and DePaul for the most in the Big East.

Xavier had some good moments on the glass but could never find consistency in that area. It was a big reason why the Musketeers had trouble finding a signature breakout win throughout the year that could've ignited a run or helped bolster an NCAA Tournament resume.

Xavier lost 11 games by seven points or less.

"The difference between finishing in ninth place this season and fourth (in the Big East) is six to eight plays. It really is," Miller said at the Big East Tournament.

Xavier guard Desmond Claude was named the Big East's Most Improved Player in 2024.

48.1: Combined points per game from Xavier's Big 3

Adding to Xavier's "what-if" season was that the Musketeers' backcourt was one of the best in the Big East. Where would Xavier be if its frontcourt could've burdened some of the load? Xavier transfer portal additions Dayvion McKnight and Quincy Olivari, along with Claude, combined for 48.1 points per game.

Claude (16.6) was named the Big East's Most Improved Player. The sophomore nearly carried Xavier back from a 23-point second-half deficit in the NIT against Georgia with a game-high 30 points.

Olivari, one of the most impactful Musketeers on and off the court, was the first Xavier player to lead the Big East in scoring. He also set the school's single-season 3-point record, sinking 106 triples.

Xavier guard Quincy Olivari (8) set the program's single-season record for 3-pointers this season.

McKnight developed as a scorer and finished the year averaging 12.2 points per game. The Western Kentucky transfer was also 19th in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio.

"They've carried the water for our team perhaps more than any three have in the Big East," Miller said after the trio combined for 65 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists in Xavier's first-round win over Butler in the Big East Tournament.

