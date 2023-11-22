His numbers crashed. But is Nick Singleton actually better for Penn State football now?

He hasn't run like the same guy last year — like the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Nick Singleton, simply enough, hasn't been able to break free and wide for field-stretching, adrenaline-pumping runs like he did rather frequently for Penn State football in 2022.

The numbers say he's endured a serious sophomore slump heading into Friday night's regular-season finale at Michigan State and a bowl to follow.

That he's gotten slower or weaker or more indecisive. That he's not healthy. That he's something.

Head coach James Franklin's take?

Singleton is actually better in 2023.

He says this despite numerical evidence to the contrary: Singleton's production has dropped in all facets from last season to this one, from rushing yards per game (81.6 to 53.1) to yards per carry (6.8 to 4.0) to touchdowns (12 to 7).

This may be the biggest change: He ripped off seven runs of 40 yards or longer, five of them for touchdowns, last season. He had a handful more over 20 yards.

And yet he's not produced even one of those this season. His longest run is 20 yards, once at Ohio State and again in last weekend's victory over Rutgers.

Penn State football: Why Nick Singleton's stats are down

While Singleton's explosiveness and breakaway runs have all but vanished, fellow tailback Kaytron Allen's production has remained similar to last season. Allen works more effectively running inside and gaining yards after contact.

Throughout the season, Franklin has talked about how some of that drop in the running game production comes from how opposing defenses have adjusted, bringing more bodies around scrimmage. There's also been talk of Singleton and Allen not benefitting from the stellar blocking they received from last year's receivers and tight end Brenton Strange, now in the NFL.

This week, Franklin expounded on the issue, and was more direct in his appraisal. Singleton, he said, has actually improved, even markedly so, despite lesser numbers. He talked, in particular, about his improvements as a blocker and receiver.

"There's a lot more to playing well than just the runs and just the stats," Franklin said.

"I think when we go back and grade Nick's tape this year and compare it to last year, I think he's going to grade out as well, if not better, in being a well-rounded football player. So what I mean by that is if you look at him blocking for Kaytron Allen on the goal line touchdown (against Rutgers), he blocked his guy five yards into the end zone. I think that's a distinct improvement from where he was last year.

"If you look at his ability to catch the ball, run routes, and be a legitimate factor in the passing game, I think he's dramatically improved in that area of his game."

Singleton certainly has been more active as a receiver this fall. He's nearly doubled his catches and yards, now 20 for 154.

"Again, if you just take the stats, yeah, I get (questioning his performance), but when you study the game ... really study the tape, I think he's improved as a football player," Franklin said. "I think this year is really setting him up for a ton of success in his future, not only at Penn State, but afterwards.

"So, again, I view it differently, right? There are also players who may have three or four exciting, explosive runs, but then they're not doing the other things, and fans and a lot of media are, 'Oh, he had an unbelievable game,' and they really didn't.

"So I think when you're really studying the tape and all of it, I think he's had a better year."

To his credit, Singleton does own this in 2023: He ranks second in the Big Ten in kickoff returns and fifth in all-purpose yards with 1,040 and 94.5 per game.

