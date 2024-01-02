By the Numbers: College Football
A look at the numbers ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship following the Rose Bowl win by the Michigan Wolverines and the Sugar Bowl win by the Washington Huskies.
It's the fourth title game matchup between undefeated teams in the CFP era.
The overtime game had a peak audience of over 32 million.
The executive director of Bowl Season has ideas to incentivize college football players to compete in bowl games, if the NCAA is willing to make substantial changes.
No. 2 Washington will face No. 1 Michigan for the national championship next week in Houston.
Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. threw for 430 yards and 2 TDs.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
A sloppy but suspenseful come-from-behind victory over Alabama was Michigan’s defiant response to a season full of skeptics and questions. Now the Wolverines are playing for the national championship.
The final four-team edition of the CFP semifinals played out Monday night in Los Angeles & New Orleans and Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde convene for a late-night podcast to recap all of the action.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
There's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, but we're first looking back at the best games of the four-team playoff era.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
The spread has already shifted in Alabama's favor as bettors love the Tide to win outright.
Washington will play for a national title thanks to the brilliance of Penix, who is having a storybook season after overcoming multiple serious injuries in years past.
