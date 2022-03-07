By the Numbers: Coach K’s final home game
Legendary Duke men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski was celebrated at his final Duke home game this weekend, ahead of his retirement at the end of the season.
Legendary Duke men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski was celebrated at his final Duke home game this weekend, ahead of his retirement at the end of the season.
Eagle Action looks back at BC's overtime loss to the Yellow Jackets that extended the team's three-game losing streak.
Villanova beat Providence in both regular-season meetings.
See who Michigan State will play in next weekend's Big Ten Tournament
The "Modern Family" actress is replacing Demi Lovato as star of the NBC comedy pilot Hungry.
Here's what you need to know among the six conferences that'll be big players in the 2022 NCAA tournament, including conference-winning odds according to BetMGM.
LeBron James has repeatedly expressed resentment toward Phil Jackson.
AP Top 25 Poll - where do all the top teams stand in the latest AP college basketball rankings after Week 18?
Bucks guard Grayson Allen served a one-game suspension for a flagrant foul that caused Bulls guard Alex Caruso's broken wrist in January.
Assuming he was destined for a DQ, Garboski shook the hands of his playing partners and awaited his fate.
Spectators were fighting in the stands at a game between the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators in the SAP Center on March 5, 2022.
Michigan State basketball once again dropped in the latest batch of Bracketology from ESPN's Joe Lunardi
During the 2011 NBA Finals, Heat stars Dwyane Wade and LeBron James had mock coughs making light of Dirk Nowitzki's illness.
Coaches Poll top 25 powered by USA TODAY - where do all the top teams stand in the latest college basketball rankings after Week 18?
The Gamecocks (29-2) fell to Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference Tournament title game Sunday, but stayed atop the poll, edging No. 2 Stanford. Stanford, which won the Pac-12 tournament, got 11 first-place ballots. The Gamecocks' loss snapped an 18-game winning streak for the team, which has gone 11-0 against ranked opponents this season.
#Michigan appears to be in, but the road could be much smoother.
This team is headed in the wrong direction.
The 2022 NFL combine provided some players a chance to improve their draft stocks. Others, however, might have hurt their causes.
Patrick Graham left the New York Giants because he was unhappy with several things, including the Brian Flores lawsuit alleging racial bias.
Texas will take on TCU in the Big 12 quarterfinals on Thursday.
The Kansas City native already won the Big 12 men’s basketball player of the year award