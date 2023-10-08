Advertisement

By the numbers: Closer look at Louisville football's upset over Notre Dame at L&N Stadium

Brooks Warren, Louisville Courier Journal
·2 min read
1

Louisville football pulled off one of the program's biggest wins Saturday night, defeating No. 10 Notre Dame, 33-20, before a record-breaking crowd at L&N Stadium.A closer look at the victory, by the numbers:

6-0

The Cardinals matched the 2013 team by winning their first six games.

2006

Saturday night's win against the Fighting Irish might be Louisville's most significant upset since the U of L defeated No. 3 West Virginia nearly 17 years ago.

30

The Cards snapped Notre Dame's 30-game regular-season win streak against ACC opponents. The last time the Fighting Irish lost to an ACC team in the regular season was in 2017 against the University of Miami.

8

Louisville’s Jawhar Jordan scores a touchdown against Notre Dame on Saturday night at L&N Stadium.

U of L star running back Jawhar Jordan's career games with more than 100 yards in a contest. He gained 143 on Saturday night.

70

Jordan leads the FBS with three scrimmage plays of more than 70 yards and shares the lead with two rushes of 70+ yards.

4

Number of top-10 wins coach Jeff Brohm has in his career. Before Saturday night, Brohm's last win against a top-10 team was against Michigan State in 2021, when his Purdue team defeated the Spartans, 40-29.

24-13

Brohm's record in nonconference games since he became a head coach in 2013.

45-8

U of L's all-time record in home games when it is ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.

4-2

The Cards' record in home games when both teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.

2

Consecutive seasons in which Louisville has defeated an AP top-10 opponent. Last season, the Cardinals defeated No. 10 Wake Forest.

