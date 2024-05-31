By the numbers: How Champaign Central and Mahomet-Seymour baseball stack up

May 31—One will play in Decatur on Monday night, with hopes of reaching the Class 3A state tournament next weekend in Joliet still intact.

One will turn in their uniforms next week. Whether Champaign Central or Mahomet-Seymour will hoist a sectional plaque in Rochester will play itself out soon. But before they take the field for an 11 a.m. first pitch on Saturday in Sangamon County,

Sports Editor Matt Daniels assesses the final two Champaign County high school sports programs still playing this spring:

24

Years since the Bulldogs last won a sectional title, with John Weimer's 2000 team reaching the Class AA state tournament.

1

Former M-S player in the minor leagues, with 2023 graduate Blake Wolters pitching for the Class A Columbia (S.C.) Fireflies in the Royals' organization.

9

Seasons of at least 20 wins during coach Nic DiFilippo's tenure that started in 2007. His current team stands 27-8 after Wednesday's win against Chatham Glenwood.

357

Career wins by DiFilippo since he became the Bulldogs' coach.

.413

Batting average of the Bulldogs' top hitter this season, junior Gavin Bailey. He has compiled 43 hits in 104 at-bats.

46

RBI produced by Bailey, the most on the Bulldogs. That number is helped out in large part by a team-high nine home runs Bailey has hit, as well.

30

Times M-S senior Finn Randolph has reached base either by drawing a walk (25) or getting hit by a pitch (5). It's helped produce a team-high 37 runs scored.

96

Stolen bases on the season, with junior Ray Long swiping a team-high 16.

17

Home runs on the season. Led by nine from Bailey, while Long and senior Matt Orr have also hit two apiece.

76

Strikeouts by junior left-hander Mason Orton, the most on the team for M-S. Orton also sports a 6-0 record with a 1.66 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

4

Saves in four opportunities from senior Cade Starrick, who filled the role of late-game hero with both his bat and his arm against Chatham Glenwood on Wednesday.

5

Pitchers with at least three wins, led by seven wins from Randolph.

1

Years since the Maroons last won a sectional title. Carter Bleakney's clutch triple lifted Central to a win over Rochester last season.

3

Former Central players in the minor leagues and they're all with the Rockies organization: outfielder Jake Snider, who played with the Maroons from 2013-15, and 2016 graduates Tanner Gordon and Alec Barger, both pitchers. Gordon is in Class AAA, Barger is in Class AA and Snider is in High-Class A.

12

Seasons of at least 20 wins during coach John Staab's tenure that started in 2002. His current team is 25-13 after Wednesday's win against Jacksonville.

480

Career wins by Staab since he became the Maroons' coach. That accounts for nearly 33 percent of the program's all-time wins.

.509

Batting average of the Maroons' top hitter this season in senior Chris Timmons. He has produced 55 hits — 40 singles, 13 doubles and two triples — in 108 at-bats and was 3 for 4 with a double in Wednesday's win.

40

Team-high RBI from senior T.J. Pipkins.

2

RBI by Bleakney on Wednesday in his first game after missing most of his junior season with a wrist injury.

5

Home runs on the season by the Maroons. Pipkins leads the way with three, while juniors Aiden Elliott and Luke McClure have one each.

115

Stolen bases on the season by the Maroons. McClure has stolen a team-high 37, with Timmons not far behind with 31.

56 1/3

Innings thrown by senior Chase Bartlett, who has a 5-2 record and a 3.35 ERA. He started last Saturday's regional title game and could start on Saturday.

4

Trips to the state tournament in the Maroons' history, with a second-place finish in 1940 the highest.